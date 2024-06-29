Hundreds of RAF flights had GPS jammed by Russia

RAF aircraft with Grant Shapps on board had its signals jammed by Russia when it returned home from Poland in March 2024 - CPL TIM HAMMOND/MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Russia has jammed the GPS on hundreds of RAF flights over Eastern Europe this year, The Telegraph can reveal.

More than one in four transport and surveillance flights in the first four months of 2024 were subject to GPS [global positioning system] interference, analysis of data from thousands of flights has shown.

Detailed analysis shows how the indiscriminate jamming can threaten the safety of military and civil flights alike, experts said, demonstrates the extent of Russia’s interference with aviation.

Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, said: “This is another example of Russia’s recklessness and more evidence that they are an out-of-control hostile state.

“Thankfully our planes and pilots can see off this threat but it illustrates president Putin’s contempt for the West and for the international rules-based order.”

Ian Petchenik, a spokesman for Flight Radar 24, which shared the flight data with The Telegraph, said: “GPS jamming can create substantial headaches for operators, disrupting navigation systems and increasing pilot workload in congested airspace near conflict zones. Mitigating these risks is essential to air safety.”

In March, an RAF jet carrying Mr Shapps home from Poland had its GPS jammed by Russia.

A defence source said at the time that the jamming was “directly related to Putin and the attack on Ukraine and the sensitivities around Kaliningrad”.

The Telegraph’s analysis of data from Flight Radar 24 looked at flights carried out by 63 RAF aircraft between Jan 1 and April 30, totalling 1,467 journeys across Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

It found that 142 RAF transport and surveillance flights out of 504 across Eastern Europe were subject to GPS jamming between January and April.

Of those, 60 saw repeated jamming attempts – equating to one in eight flights.

Each of the aircraft in the analysis has a transponder that broadcasts a number saying how accurate the onboard GPS is. When that number drops below a certain threshold, experts say that is a reliable indication that jamming is taking place.

The analysis included all of the RAF’s Voyager and leased Airbus A330 passenger and tanker aircraft, along with two Dassault Falcon business jets and the Government’s specially-fitted Voyager used for VIP trips.

Also included were the A400M and C-17 cargo carrying fleets, as well as the RC-135 surveillance aircraft, which is based on the Boeing 707 airliner design.

While these are not front-line fighters and bombers, they all form a critical part of the UK’s defence capabilities.

The proportion of jammed RAF flights rose to more than one in three – 40 per cent – if flights crossing the eastern Mediterranean are taken into account.

Some jamming signals may come from Israel, as it seeks to defend itself against potential GPS-guided weapons launched by Hamas.

Russia has a substantial military presence in Syria and geopolitical experts say that some of the region’s jamming comes from that location.

Another Russian jammer operates from the Kaliningrad exclave, a parcel of Russian-controlled territory on the shores of the Baltic Sea, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania.

Dr Tom Withington, a Royal United Services Institute associate fellow specialising in electronic warfare, said: “This has a consequence from a navigation perspective and also from an air traffic control perspective.

“I don’t necessarily think the Russians are deliberately trying to cause mayhem to aviation by doing this jamming.

“But on the other hand, the jamming itself is very irresponsible.

“There will be moments when countries do need to use it for very respectable reasons, such as self-defence.

‘Not uncommon’

Earlier this year, Finnair had to withdraw all flights from Tartu, Estonia, after Russian GPS jamming from across that country’s eastern border left flights unable to safely approach the airport.

John Healey, Labour’s defence secretary, said: “The UK is united in our condemnation of Russia’s aggressive actions against our Armed Forces and Nato allies.

“That’s why Keir Starmer has made absolutely clear that our commitment to Nato is unshakable as threats are increasing to keep us safe.

“Whilst there may be a change to the government on July 4, there will be no change in Britain’s resolve to support our Nato allies, confront Russian aggression and pursue Putin for his war crimes.”

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “Our aircraft are fitted with a range of capabilities to ensure they can operate in a range of environments, including where GPS jamming could take place.

“Jamming is not uncommon when operating around areas of conflict and it does not prevent us conducting air operations.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said it would not comment on whether the UK has asked other countries to reduce their GPS jamming.

The embassies of Russia and Israel failed to respond to a request for comment.