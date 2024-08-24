Hundreds rallying against proposed DEP changes to Jonathan Dickinson State Park Saturday morning

CBC

A Calgary man who turned his life around after he killed his friend with a headlock will be allowed to serve his sentence from home.Scott Midford, 32, was convicted of manslaughter in the death of his friend Austin Harris, 27, who died in March 2022.The two men were both "extremely intoxicated" when they got into a fight at Harris's home.Midford put Harris in a reverse headlock. After a "quick scuffle," Harris was released and he fell backward, hitting his head on the floor. "Very tragically [th