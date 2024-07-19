Hundreds of Swifties create 'Willow' orbs with balloons, flashlights in new Eras Tour trend

Hundreds of fans in "Swiftkirchen," Germany, lit up the Veltins-Arena with their own "Willow" orbs.

As Taylor Swift sang the "Evermore" track on Friday night, Swifties blew up balloons and used their phone flashlights to create their own dancing props. In videos posted to X, formerly Twitter, there are yellow and orange balloons on every level of the arena from the floor to the nosebleed sections.

When Swift finished the song and exited the stage to change into her "1989" era outfit, fans were seen hitting the balloons into the air. One livestreamer noted that some of the balloons passed over the stage barricade, near the catwalk.

Taylor Nation, Swift's in-house marketing team, shared a video on X with a note, "It's one of the best fan projects to come out of the #TSTheErasTour!"

The number of orbs has grown each of the three concert nights in Gelsenkirchen. On Wednesday, Swift called out the gesture during her acoustic set.

"There have been people bringing balloons to the Eras Tour to make their own orbs for 'Willow,'" she said. "I was cracking up the whole time. You guys are so thoughtful."

Swift has 33 shows left. The fan project may grow as she heads to 15 more shows in Europe and 18 in North America.

