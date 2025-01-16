'We have to do it:' Hundreds of teachers in Nunavik go on strike, demand better premiums, policies

Teachers in Kangiqsujuaq, Que., marched from the local school to the adult education centre on Thursday morning as part of the regional teacher strike. (Submitted by Guillaume Lajeunesse - image credit)

Car horns honked in Kangiqsujuaq, Que., as Guillaume Lajeunesse marched alongside fellow teachers outside their local school.

They were part of nearly 500 teachers across 14 communities in Nunavik who went on strike Thursday morning, following more than two years of negotiations with their employer.

Demanding increased premiums, better policies when there are violent incidents and flexibility when there's limited running water, Lajeunesse says he's witnessed how working conditions affect employee retention.

"We're trying to make this apparent to our employer. [It] often feels that it falls onto deaf ears," said Lajeunesse, who's been teaching in the community for eight years.

ADVERTISEMENT

During that time, he's witnessed over a dozen teachers, many of them young and passionate, leave.

"[Sometimes] quitting in the middle of the year or even at the beginning of the year [when] they cannot handle it anymore," said Lajeunesse.

Among its demands, the association representing teachers is asking for an increase in premiums.

Among its demands, the association representing teachers is asking for an increase in recruitment and retention premiums (Submitted by Kativik Ilisarniliriniq)

Larry Imbeault, president of the Association of Employees in Northern Quebec, says employees had "no choice but to go on strike."

He's disappointed to see what he calls a lack of engagement from the government and Nunavik's Kativik Ilisarniliriniq school board in response to the association's demands.

"Nobody wants to go on strike, but … we have to do it," said Imbeault.

ADVERTISEMENT

Premium hasn't increased in 24 years

Imbeault says while other Quebec school boards have reached agreements in recent years, teachers in Nunavik are still advocating for increases in their recruitment and retention premiums, which were put in place in June 2001.

"For almost 24 years now, that premium hasn't changed," said Imbeault.

"We want to be able to at least be more attractive as an employer."

Teachers strike in Kuujjuak, Que., Thursday morning outside the Jaanimmarik School.

Teachers strike in Kuujjuaq, Que., Thursday morning outside the Jaanimmarik School. (Martina Wilkins)

Teachers in Nunavik stay on the job for about a year and a half to two years, on average, says Imbeault.

He says the constant turnover leaves its mark on staff and students, and requires "so much energy" toward the recruitment of new employees.

"It's very difficult," said Imbeault. "Every year, about 30 to 40 per cent of the teachers, they leave and they don't come back."

ADVERTISEMENT

'Not ideal' to work after days without water

Imbeault says water is a big factor.

His association is hoping to reach an agreement with the school board, as some teachers have limited access to running and drinking water in their apartments, for days on end.

"We know that the board is not responsible for delayed delivery of water in the houses, but we want them to be more understanding," said Imbeault.

"When a teacher had no water for the past four or five days … for them to go to work, you know, it's not ideal."

In these kinds of situations, Imbeault says the association is advocating for teachers to be able to take an "act of God" day instead of having to use limited sick days or take a pay cut.

It's something Lajeunesse — who is part of the executive committee for the association of employees — sees as a way for the school board to show support, even if water remains a municipal issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is a way for them to acknowledge that there is a real problem," said Lajeunesse.

"Because after three to four days that you're unable to wash yourself, you are in no condition to come and work."

He says another common concern is policy regarding the reintegration of students in the classroom after violent incidents.

Imbeault says they're asking for the policy to improve, to "reassure the teachers and staff."

"They have a policy but often on the ground, it is not really respected," said Lajeunesse. "I have seen that after a violent incident or a threat … a student will come back without any reintegration plan."

Impacting the individual as well as other students, he says it comes back to staffing and resource problems.

"As much as local administrators try to make it work, sometimes it's just a lack of people. And this goes back to teacher retention," said Lajeunesse .

In an email, the Kativik regional school board said it is not giving interviews or commenting "as negotiations are ongoing."