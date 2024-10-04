Hundreds of Tunisians rally against President Saied ahead of elections

Hundreds of Tunisians protested in the capital Friday against President Kais Saied, two days before a presidential election which demonstrators claim is not legitimate. Since coming to power in 2021, most of Saied's major critics, including a candidate in Sunday's vote, have been jailed amid a crackdown on dissent.

Since a sweeping power grab by Saied, a number of his critics, including a candidate for Sunday's vote, have been detained.

"Kais Saied has trampled on freedoms," said Leila Chebbi, an actor taking part in the protest. "I will boycott these elections. They violate the law and are not legitimate."

Marching along a heavily policed Habib Bourguiba Avenue, the capital's main thoroughfare, protesters called for an end to Saied's rule, with signs calling him a "Pharaoh manipulating the law".

"The streets are still active in denouncing attacks on freedoms and human rights two days before the elections," said Bassem Trifi, head of the Tunisian League for Human Rights.

(AFP)



