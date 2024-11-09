Hundreds turn out for Harry Styles lookalike competition in London as winner is crowned

The winner Oscar (R) alongside runner up Mitch (L) and judge Katrina Mirpuri (middle) (Supplied)

Hundreds of Londoners turned out for a Harry Styles-lookalike competition on Saturday - with a winner crowned on Saturday afternoon.

Men and women in the capital flocked to the event in Soho Square in outfits matching the ex-One Direction singer for a grand prize of £50.

Some of the contestants at the competition on Saturday (Supplied)

The panel of judges included journalist Katrina Mirpuri, as well as cultural producer and public producer Ryan Lanji.

Twelve Styles lookalikes battled it out for the prize, and they were joined by a crowd of more than 100 people after news of the event spread on social media.

The prize went to singer and guitar player Oscar Journeaux, 22, who triumphed with a “cosy” Harry look with a brown leather jacket and scarf.

He told Variety: “I missed a train once because somebody made me give them an autograph. I tried to convince him I wasn’t [Styles], but he wasn’t having it.”

Mitch Rothwell was placed as the runner-up, wearing a chic red tweed jacket and pearls.

There were four categories in total for the judging panel: best style, hair, overall lookalike and worst lookalike.

Hundreds of Londoners turned out for the event (Supplied)

Ryan told the Standard that the budding Styles lookalikes covered an array of looks including blonde Harry, “Daddy Harry” as well as three non-male competitors.

“The top two were incredible. They were really similar to Harry,” he said.

“It was a great way to spend a Saturday, congratulations to all the winners!”

Prizes were presented by former Love Island contestant Eyal Booker.

It comes after Hollywood superstar Timothee Chalamet turned up to his own lookalike competition in New York last month.

Police were in attendance to disperse crowds and there was one arrest, with the organisers behind the event given a £385 fine for holding an “unpermitted costume contest”.