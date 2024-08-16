Hundreds of wildfire evacuation alerts lifted in past week

Helicopters are seen responding to the Shetland Creek wildfire near Spences Bridge, B.C., on July 24. The blaze is currently burning at 281 square kilometres. (CBC - image credit)

Hundreds of properties in B.C.'s southern Interior are now clear of an evacuation order or alert in response to an out-of-control wildfire that has been burning for over a month.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) lifted an evacuation alert Thursday morning for around 80 properties in Blue Sky Country, including 57 in the community of Venables Valley and several along Hat Creek Road.

The district had already cleared around 54 properties on August 7 and another 152 properties, including all of those in or around the community of Spences Bridge, on August 9.

But there are some pockets in the area that are still under evacuation order, according to a TNRD map.

A map by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District shows that most of the area is green or clear as of Thursday, but there are still some red pockets of evacuation orders in response to the Shetland Creek fire.

A map by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District shows that most of the area is green or clear as of Thursday, but there are still some red pockets of evacuation orders in response to the Shetland Creek fire. (Screenshot from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District)

The district has been dealing with the Shetland Creek wildfire since it was discovered on July 12.

The 281-square-kilometre blaze is one of B.C.'s four wildfires of note, which means it is highly visible or poses a potential threat to public safety. It has also destroyed around 20 structures, including six homes.

More than 200 ground personnel and 17 helicopters are responding to the fire as of Thursday, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS). It said the blaze is most active in its southwest corner.

In addition, the Shetland Creek fire is one of around 380 active wildfires in the province Thursday evening, continuing a downward trend over the past few days.

Most of the province will also see a turn in weather conditions, with cooler temperatures beginning Thursday, the BCWS says. There is also a risk of thunderstorms across B.C.'s central and southern Interior.

But warmer, drier conditions will continue in the Okanagan and the province's northwest corner, according to the wildfire service.

The BCWS also cautioned that fuels will remain dry in many parts of the province due to consecutive days of warm and dry conditions, so residents should remain mindful of wildfire risks.