Hundreds Without Power as Storm Hits Upstate New York

Hundreds of people were without power in Ontario County in upstate New York after a severe storm hit the area on June 19, WHEC-TV reported.

Footage posted to X, formerly Twitter, shows lightning and strong winds in Canandaigua, where a severe thunderstorm warning was in place.

Forecasters predicted more stormy weather as well as heat and humidity in western and north-central New York on June 20. Credit: @ECMalcolm_ via Storyful

