Hungarian Grand Prix 2024: F1 race start time today, grid positions and how to watch on TV

Formula One heads to Budapest this weekend for the Hungarian Grand Prix with a fair amount more intrigue about the second half of the 2024 season than the first.

Round 13 of 24 comes after Lewis Hamilton romped to victory at Silverstone a fortnight ago to make it consecutive wins for Mercedes, with George Russell victorious in Austria a week earlier.

The overwhelming title favourite is still Max Verstappen however, though Lando Norris will be hoping to claw back some points after taking pole.

Verstappen has won both of the last two grands prix in Hungary but Hamilton is comfortably the record-holder with eight victories.

When is the Hungarian Grand Prix?

The Hungarian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, July 21, 2024. The race start is scheduled for 2pm BST.

Hungarian Grand Prix grid positions

1) Lando Norris

2) Oscar Piastri

3) Max Verstappen

4) Carlos Sainz

5) Lewis Hamilton

6) Charles Leclerc

7) Fernando Alonso

8) Lance Stroll

9) Daniel Ricciardo

10) Yuki Tsunoda

11) Nico Hulkenberg

12) Valtteri Bottas

13) Alex Albon

14) Logan Sargeant

15) Kevin Magnussen

16) Sergio Perez

17) George Russell

18) Zhou Guanyu

19) Esteban Ocon

20) Pierre Gasly

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, every session of the British Grand Prix will be shown live Sky Sports. Free highlights will be available post-race on the official F1 YouTube channel as well as on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

Live stream: Sky subscribers can watch online via the Sky Go app.

Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast

It’s set to be a hot and sunny weekend in Budapest with temperatures in the mid-30ºCs, low wind and very little chance of rain.