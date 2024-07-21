Hungarian Grand Prix LIVE! F1 race stream and updates

Hungarian Grand Prix LIVE!

Lando Norris is on pole position at the Hungaroring this afternoon, a third of his career, with Oscar Piastri completing McLaren's first front-row lockout since the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix. Reigning champion Max Verstappen is one back as he looks to hold off Norris' title challenge.

Norris will hope it is fifth time lucky after errors by driver and team saw him miss out in the previous four races, and the British star will know his car suits this low-speed venue on the outskirts of Budapest. Verstappen will now no helping hand from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, who is fighting for his seat after crashing into the wall during Q1 for the second race in a row.

Lewis Hamilton will start from fifth - more than six tenths behind Norris - two weeks on from his emotional British Grand Prix victory, his last for Mercedes before joining Ferrari next year. You can follow all the latest updates from Hungaroring right here with Standard Sport’s LIVE race blog!

Hungarian GP latest updates

Start time: 2pm BST | Hungaroring

How to watch: Sky Sports

Starting grid

Latest odds

12:58 , Alex Young

Lando Norris has been tipped to claim just this second ever GP win.

Lando Norris - 8/13

Max Verstappen - 15/8

Oscar Piastri - 13/2

Lewis Hamilton - 25/1

Carlos Sainz - 33/1

Charles Leclerc - 50/1

Fernando Alonso - 100/1

George Russell - 100/1

(Odds vs Betway.)

Lando Norris: 'I have no point to prove'

12:43 , Alex Young

Lando Norris insisted he does not need to prove a point by converting pole position into victory over Max Verstappen today.

"I don't think it is important," he said. "Every single qualifying and every single race is important so it is not like all of a sudden I need to do it and I need to prove a point, I don't.

"We have done the best we could in every race and we have missed out on some opportunities. I don't need to go back into all of that stuff.

"We are always trying to maximise every race and every point and the more we can get back on Max and the more, as a team, we can get back on Red Bull in the constructors' championship, the better.

"But there is no point or emphasis on trying to beat a particular someone or something. I am expecting to win and if I don't, it hasn't been a good day. "The car is going well and I am driving well, so it is obvious what the aim is."

(Getty Images)

Mercedes lads have arrived

12:30 , Alex Young

Just under 90 minutes until lights out.

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Starting grid

12:23 , Alex Young

1) Lando Norris

2) Oscar Piastri

3) Max Verstappen

4) Carlos Sainz

5) Lewis Hamilton

6) Charles Leclerc

7) Fernando Alonso

8) Lance Stroll

9) Daniel Ricciardo

10) Yuki Tsunoda

11) Nico Hulkenberg

12) Valtteri Bottas

13) Alex Albon

14) Logan Sargeant

15) Kevin Magnussen

16) Sergio Perez

17) George Russell

18) Zhou Guanyu

19) Esteban Ocon

20) Pierre Gasly

How to watch Hungarian Grand Prix

12:12 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the British Grand Prix will be shown on Sky Sports.

Live stream: Sky subscribers can watch online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome

12:05 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris is on pole, joined by team-mate Oscar Piastri. Is it going to be a historic day for McLaren?

After recent wins for George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, Norris will hope to hold off the challenge of reigning champion Max Verstappen to make it a hat-trick of British victories.

Lights out at 2pm BST.