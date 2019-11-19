Hungary Soccer Fans Crowd Cardiff Streets Ahead of Euro 2020 Qualifying Match

Soccer fans filled the streets of Cardiff before Hungry and Wales played each other at the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Euro 2020 Qualifiers on Tuesday, November 19.

This video shows a crowd of people chanting as lights and smoke emanate from an underpass in Cardiff, the capital of Wales.

“Hungary fans have arrived in Cardiff,” said Nicholas Goolding, a Wales resident who filmed the video.

The 24 teams that qualify will advance to the UEFA Euro 2020 final tournament, where they will play a series of games across 12 countries.

Wales beat Hungary 2-0 by the end of Tuesday’s match. Credit: Nicholas Goolding via Storyful