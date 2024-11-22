Hungary's Orbán vows to disregard international arrest warrant for Netanyahu

Justin Spike
·2 min read

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Friday denounced the International Criminal Court’s issuing of an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he would defy it by inviting the Israeli leader to Hungary.

In comments to state radio, Orbán accused the ICC of “interfering in an ongoing conflict for political purposes,” saying the decision to issue the warrant for Netanyahu over his conduct of the war in Gaza undermined international law and escalated tensions.

The ICC, the world’s top war crimes court based in The Hague, issued an arrest warrant on Thursday for Netanyahu as well as for his former defense minister and Hamas’ military chief, accusing them of crimes against humanity in connection with the 13-month war in Gaza.

The warrants said there was reason to believe Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant used “starvation as a method of warfare” by restricting humanitarian aid and intentionally targeted civilians in Israel’s campaign against Hamas in Gaza — charges Israeli officials deny.

In his comments Friday, Orbán, a close Netanyahu ally, called the arrest warrant “outrageously impudent” and “cynical.” He said he would invite Netanyahu to Hungary later in the day and vowed to disregard the warrant if the invitation is accepted.

“We will defy this decision, and it will have no consequences for him,” Orbán said.

Member countries of the ICC, such as Hungary, are required to detain suspects facing a warrant if they set foot on their soil, but the court has no way to enforce that. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó earlier criticized the ICC’s warrant as “absurd.”

The action by the ICC came as the death toll from Israel’s campaign in Gaza passed 44,000, according to local health authorities, who say more than half of those killed were women and children. Their count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

Justin Spike, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Jon Stewart Knows Why Trump Is Picking All the Worst People for His Cabinet

    Jon Stewart thinks the media might be “missing the mark” on why Donald Trump has decided to choose the nominees he has to fill up his second-term Cabinet. For Trump, it’s not a “downside” that his Cabinet picks “will not be sufficient stewards of these agencies,” Stewart said on the latest episode of his Weekly Show podcast. The point is that they are trying to “dismantle” the agencies themselves. “When we say, I don’t think that Linda McMahon will be an efficient steward of the Department of Ed

  • CNN Host Abruptly Shuts Down Pro-Trump Guest Over Their ‘Condescending Tone’

    CNN’s Abby Phillip on Wednesday night gave one of her male guests an on-air reprimand after he called a female panelist “dear” during a heated discussion. On CNN NewsNight, the panel was discussing investigations into alleged sexual misconduct by Matt Gaetz, the former Florida congressman whom President-elect Donald Trump has nominated for attorney general. The show also aired a leaked diagram reportedly prepared by federal investigators which allegedly shows payments between Gaetz and others, i

  • A Husband And Wife Were Fighting For A Restraining Order. They Were Killed Outside The Courthouse.

    Rachael Martinez and Jose Medina leave behind four children, ranging in age from 3 to 15.

  • Hiker Whose Heart Stopped for 45 Minutes After Mt. Rainier Rescue Is Now Accused of Murder: Court Docs

    Michael Knapinski, 49, is charged with second-degree murder

  • Trump's Top Dog Elon Musk Makes MTG Top DOGE in Congress

    Donald Trump is wasting no meddling in congressional oversight of his incoming administration, arranging for one of his favorite attack dogs to become his top doge. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was chosen to lead a new House subcommittee that will work with the planned Department of Government Efficiency run by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. The House panel will reportedly be called the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency—allowing it to also carry the DOGE acronym. “I’m exc

  • Canada's top court overturns acquittals for man accused of selling his spouse for sex

    WARNING: This story contains details of abuse and intimate partner violence: A man acquitted of forcing his wife to have sex with strangers for money in Alberta and Nova Scotia will face a new trial following a decision from Canada's top court.The man had been found not guilty on sex trafficking charges in a ruling affirmed by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal. In a 7-2 decision last week, the Supreme Court of Canada overturned the acquittals and ordered a new trial. The accused — identified only

  • Bob Woodward Recalls What Donald Trump Told Him In 2016 And Why ‘We Better Be Frightened’

    “That’s something Trump realized eight years ago,” explained the famed Watergate journalist.

  • 5 men charged after Hells Angels members robbed rival gang members of vests in Cambridge: OPP

    A brazen daytime robbery that saw members of the Hells Angels steal the vests of members of a rival motorcycle gang in downtown Cambridge, Ont., has led to charges against five men.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say four men have been arrested. A fifth remains at large."This is two rival gangs meeting in a public place during the day when public and families and children are around and conducted a violent robbery," Det. Insp. Scott Wade told CBC News. "It just kind of drives home these are not

  • A kayaker faked his own death and fled overseas. Now he's telling how he did it

    GREEN LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who faked his own drowning this summer so he could abandon his wife and three children has been communicating with authorities daily from Eastern Europe, even telling them how he did it, but has not committed to returning home, a sheriff said Thursday.

  • Susan Smith denied parole 30 years after killing her 2 sons

    Susan Smith, a South Carolina woman who admitted to drowning her two children 30 years ago, was unanimously denied parole after she appeared before the board for the first time on Wednesday. On Oct. 25, 1994, Smith, then 23 years old, strapped her sons -- 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alexander -- into their car seats and let the car roll into a lake near her home. At first, Smith lied to police and said a Black man carjacked her and kidnapped her sons.

  • Ontario semi driver, 25, wanted on countrywide arrest warrant after crash killed Manitoba mom, daughter

    A countrywide arrest warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old Ontario man accused of driving a semi-trailer truck through a stop sign before a crash that killed a Manitoba mother and daughter.RCMP charged Navjeet Singh with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and one count of obstructing a police officer on Wednesday, police said in a news release.Efforts to find the 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., in Winnipeg were unsuccessful, and police say they've issued a Ca

  • JD Vance Just Tweeted, Then Deleted, A Post With So Many Self-Owns In it

    He accidentally revealed Trump is vetting FBI directors, attacked a Steve Bannon ally and scoffed at helping with Senate votes — until Trump made him do it.

  • Convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl, 2 Tacoma teens learn fates during tense hearing

    Christopher Felizardo and Jeremiah Averitt, both 19, pleaded guilty to their involvement in the July 6, 2022, killing of Iyana Ussery.

  • Warrant issued for Toronto gold heist suspect after court no-show

    A warrant has been issued for one of the men charged in connection with the gold heist at Toronto's Pearson Airport after he failed to appear in court.Prasath Paramalingam, 35, is charged with one count of accessory after the fact for his alleged role in helping Durante King-McLean escape. King-McLean is the alleged wheel man who drove a truck loaded with more than $22.5 million in gold away from the Air Canada cargo facility at the airport in April 2023.Both men also face more serious charges i

  • Canada cabinet minister steps down in fresh blow to PM Trudeau

    A member of Canada's Liberal government stepped down on Wednesday amid allegations he had misrepresented his background, dealing another challenge to beleaguered Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault "will step away from Cabinet effective immediately ... (and) focus on clearing the allegations made against him," Trudeau's office said in a two-line statement. The announcement marks a sharp change in approach from Trudeau, who as recently as Tuesday had defended Boissonnault against opposition charges that he had falsely claimed to have indigenous roots.

  • Teen's lawyer says speed and inexperience key factors in fatal Saskatoon crash

    A Saskatoon teen pleaded guilty in provincial court Wednesday to dangerous driving causing death in relation to a crash earlier this year.The teen, now 16, hit a pole on Taylor Street East and flipped the 2008 Honda Civic on April 14, 2024. A 16-year-old passenger died at the scene and another teen in the car was injured."Too much car," said defence lawyer Ron Piche in an interview."Young chap — no criminal record, of course. No alcohol. No drugs. Just really unfamiliar with the vehicle."Piche s

  • DOJ Mapped Web Of Payments Gaetz Sent To Women Who Said They Were Paid For Sex: Report

    Investigators found a trail of thousands of dollars in payments made by the then-lawmaker during a three-year probe, The New York Times reported.

  • Mike Johnson Announces Transgender Bathroom Ban In Capitol

    The speaker's announcement is aimed in particular at incoming transgender congresswoman Sarah McBride.

  • Trump's Pick For Education Secretary Has Been Named In A Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

    Educators are sounding the alarm about Donald Trump’s choice to put the former WWE chief executive at the helm of public education.

  • Biden’s Move on Venezuela Leaves Trump Little Room to Cut a Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nicolás Maduro was hoping for a “fresh start” with the US under Donald Trump. Instead, he’s getting déjà vu.Most Read from BloombergParis to Replace Parking Spaces With TreesTrump Promises Could Have Seismic Impact on Washington EconomyNew York’s Transit Agency Approves $9 Congestion TollTokyo’s Scorching Summers Focus Public Anger Against Tree CuttingNY Congestion Pricing Survived a Pause. Here’s What Could Kill ItThe outgoing Biden administration announced Tuesday it now conside