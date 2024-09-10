Hunger Action Day: Wear orange and fight hunger by helping those in need

The Daily Beast

A husband accused in France of drugging his wife and inviting dozens of strangers to rape her has complained that HIS life has been ruined by the trial.Dominique Pelicot, 71, blamed his wife, Gisele, because she refused to go along with his “swinging” demands, a court in Avignon was told.Prison psychologist Marianne Douteau said Pelicot, a retired electrician, believed his marriage would have continued if he hadn’t been caught out after drugging his spouse and subjecting her to sex with other me