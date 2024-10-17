Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high

The international authority on hunger crises says the Gaza Strip is still at risk of famine more than a year into the Israel-Hamas war.

That’s even as the number of people facing the most extreme level of hunger has declined in recent months.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, has warned of famine throughout the war. In its latest report, released Thursday, it says the situation could deteriorate in the coming months as the conflict rages into a second year and winter sets in.

The United States recently warned Israel that it might cut off military aid if its ally does not do more to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Israel says it is acting in accordance with international law and facilitating aid deliveries.

___

Find more of AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war.

Samy Magdy And Joseph Krauss, The Associated Press