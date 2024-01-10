Hunger Fund making inroads in Guysborough County

MULGRAVE — The Dave Gunning Zero Hunger Fund is well on its way to meeting its $100,000 goal needed to begin opening free food pantries in schools across the province, council for the Town of Mulgrave heard at its regular meeting last week (Jan. 2).

​Penny Day – executive director of the Rural Communities Foundation of Nova Scotia, which administers the campaign – told The Journal that her representatives are on tour across the province and have been soliciting interest and financial contributions from municipalities since the launch last fall. “We’re hoping to ask for $5,000 from each town council,” she said. “With 52 councils in Nova Scotia, that would make a big difference.”

According to Day, too many students in Nova Scotia are going to school hungry. The problem is especially acute in rural areas, which often don’t have access to the same level of services offered in cities. “In many rural areas, you have to own a vehicle just to go to the grocery store, and we know that it is expensive to own a vehicle,” she said.

At the same time, “in rural areas, often times the school is a community hub. It plays the part of a gathering place for parents and students. Having that availability – where students and parents can access these grocery items for free – is becoming more and more important.”

Pictou singer-songwriter Dave Gunning came on board when the fund’s first spokesperson – ailing friend and fellow musician Bruce Guthro – asked him to take over last summer. Guthro, who died from cancer in September, “explained the program to me and I definitely thought it was a good thing,” Gunning told The Journal.

“What it does is open free stores in schools – which are basically cupboards in discreet locations – and [offers] food for students, who may be struggling, to take home to their families. I’ve been promoting it at my shows and have done some free shows.”

So far, the fund has raised more than $38,000; mostly from the public.

“We want to have $100,000 in our coffers before we get started on opening it up for our schools,” Day said. “Free stores have been available in schools for years, [but] there’s not a lot of relief in sight that we’re going to see in 2024.”

She added that, while Mulgrave has made no commitments, “They are very interested. Obviously, they know what the issues are.”

Alec Bruce, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal