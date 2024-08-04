Hunger Games and My Lady Jane stars team up for Netflix romance

The Hunger Games star Tom Blyth is teaming up with My Lady Jane's Emily Bader for a new romance movie.

People We Meet on Vacation will be based on Emily Henry's bestselling novel of the same name. The Netflix adaptation will see Blyth in the role of Alex, opposite Bader's portrayal of Poppy.

"Free-spirited Poppy (Bader) and routine-loving Alex (Blyth) have been unlikely best friends for a decade, living in different cities but spending every summer vacation together," reads the synopsis.

"The careful balance of their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else — could they actually be the perfect romantic match?"

Fans of the novel can breathe a sigh of relief, as Henry has given the leading actors her seal of approval. Despite admitting she was nervous about the casting, the author is confident Bader and Blyth will be able to bring her story to life.

"I've been kind of an anxious wreck about who would play these characters," Henry shared.

"I truly could not feel more confident that my readers and then so many more people who don't even know about the book are going to completely fall in love with Poppy and Alex."

She added: "I watched their chemistry read four times in 12 hours and I loved it more every single time. The very first time I was laughing out loud, and I got so emotional by the end."

The movie is being produced in partnership with Sony Pictures and will be directed by Brett Haley. An official release date is yet to be confirmed.

My Lady Jane is now available to watch on Prime Video. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is available to watch now on Prime Video in the UK.

