"The Hunger Games" Star Willow Shields Learned How to Ice Skate to Play Serena in "Spinning Out"

Even if you're not a fan of figure skating or just watch it during the Winter Olympic, you're still bound to become obsessed with Netflix's latest hit series, Spinning Out. Showing the real life struggles of figure skaters who dream of making it big, Spinning Out reveals that ice skating is a lot tougher than it looks. One of the characters that are out to prove themselves out on the ice is Serena Baker. While she might be one of the top skaters at Pinecrest Ice Arena, she has a lot of fierce competition and things haven't been going as well in her personal life.

*Major spoilers for season 1 of Spinning Out below!*

So who plays Serena? And what's her story? Here's everything you need to know about Serena from Spinning Out...



What's Serena's story?

Serena is a soon-to-be senior figure skater, the highest level in the sport, who is revealed to have a new coach, Mitch. While Serena seems to have a crush on Mitch, her older sister Kat tries to keep her from falling for him. However, after realizing that her mom is dating her new coach, Serena starts to hang out with Justin's twin brothers in hopes to gain some company.

While it seems like Serena is dating Drew, it is actually revealed that she has been having sex with and sending nudes to her physical therapist, Ethan. He breaks up with her before her short program, which causes her to do poorly. Kat tries to figure out who she has been dating, but mistakingly believes its Mitch, causing him to leave during her program as well. Kat later finds out that it is Ethan and tells her mom. Serena looks at Kat while she's performing her long program, meanwhile, Serena's mom goes to Ethan's house and hits him with a baseball bat for having sex with her.

Who plays her?

Serena is played by The Hunger Games star Willow Shields. While she is mostly known for bringing Primrose Everdeen to life in the hit YA-movie adaptation series, she also currently holds the record as the youngest ever contestant on Dancing with the Stars. Willow revealed that she learned how to ice skate for the role and even posted some photos and videos on her Instagram of her progression as she prepared for the role.

"I started with zero skating abilities, trained for a few months and came out of every practice with black and blue bruises all over my body, but I loved the learning process so much," she said.









