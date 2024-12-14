Hunt continues for hostage, Camp Pendleton-trained Marine veteran in Syria
Hunt continues for hostage, Camp Pendleton-trained Marine veteran in Syria; Austin Tice, who would be 43 today, was abducted in Syria in 2012
Hunt continues for hostage, Camp Pendleton-trained Marine veteran in Syria; Austin Tice, who would be 43 today, was abducted in Syria in 2012
A CNN roundtable discussion got a little tense Thursday as one panelist told another to stop touching him on air. The awkward exchange took place between Republican strategist Scott Jennings and Bakari Sellers—a former Democratic member of the South Carolina House of Representatives—as they discussed inflation.
OTTAWA — Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump is brushing off Ontario's threat to restrict electricity exports in retaliation for sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods, as the province floats the idea of effectively barring sales of American alcohol.
Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, the leader of the Sunni Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has become Syria’s new strongman, replacing the Alawite regime of Bashar al-Assad. Once a partner of al Qaeda, Jolani now speaks the language of tolerance and openness towards Syria’s ethnic and religious minorities. He has told his fighters to refrain from extrajudicial violence, but videos emerging on social media suggest that not all of his fighters are following his directive, raising concerns among members
Bashar al-Assad confided in almost no one about his plans to flee Syria as his reign collapsed. Hours before he escaped for Moscow, Assad assured a meeting of about 30 army and security chiefs at the defence ministry on Saturday that Russian military support was on its way and urged ground forces to hold out, according to a commander who was present and requested anonymity to speak about the briefing. Assad told his presidential office manager on Saturday when he finished work he was going home but instead headed to the airport, according to an aide in his inner circle.
"Look, they got them up. I'd like to bring them down. It's hard to bring things down once they're up. You know, it's very hard." —Donald Trump
NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump wants to turn the lights out on daylight saving time.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) responded to President-elect Trump’s invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend Inauguration Day in January, saying his acceptance would send a global “signal.” “Look, I think Trump believes in constant offense, constant momentum, keeping things going forward,” Gingrich told Fox New’s Jesse Watters in an interview Wednesday. “I…
The jihadi rebels who toppled Syrian President Bashar Assad say they want to build a unified, inclusive country. But after nearly 14 years of civil war, putting that ideal into practice will not be easy.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was injured on a trip to Luxembourg and has been admitted to a hospital for evaluation, her office said in a statement on Friday. Pelosi, 84, was the first woman to serve as speaker of the House and had also been a longtime leader of the House Democratic Caucus. "While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," Pelosi spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement.
Senate Democrats were livid after Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (I-W.Va.), two longtime members of their caucus, voted Wednesday to block President Biden’s nominee, Lauren McFerran, to serve another five-year term on the National Labor Relations Board. Senate Democrats blasted their votes to sink Biden’s nominee and hand Republicans a major victory as…
The president-elect walked back what was always a wildly unrealistic campaign promise.
Kinzinger was one of two GOP lawmakers who sat on the now-defunct committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
WASHINGTON (AP) — As several of President-elect Donald Trump’s choices for high-level positions in his incoming administration face scrutiny on Capitol Hill, a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that Americans have their own doubts.
Time magazine contested Donald Trump’s claims about undocumented immigrants, a link between vaccines and autism, and gender-transition regret in a sprawling fact-check published alongside its Person of the Year interview. The president-elect was awarded the magazine’s Person of the Year title—which has gone to influential figures as disparate as Taylor Swift and Joseph Stalin—for the second time, having also won it in 2016. Trump proudly attended the award ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange
Even those who wish to focus solely on a possible conflict with China should recognize that Beijing has allies who almost certainly would come to its aid.
“Donald Trump lied about an election being stolen and ... you’re the one who went down and resurrected him,” Sarah Longwell told the former House speaker.
Russia is deploying four of its ships to evacuate weapons and equipment from its bases in Syria, per Ukraine's main intelligence directorate.
If Republicans want to drive the government into a shutdown or default — or refuse to fund disaster aid — let them.
Insurgents seized Myanmar's border with Bangladesh in one of the bloodiest battles of the civil war.
Slender shoulders, a limp handshake and soft-spoken lisp. Those were the most vivid memories from my meeting with Bashar al Assad.