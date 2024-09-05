On the hunt in Dorset for the killer of Quackers the duck

“You here to see the crime scene?” stage-whispers one of several gardeners tending the Grade II-listed grounds of Mapperton Manor House in Beaminster, Dorset. “I didn’t witness either the attack or the strangling,” he admits, settling back into the seat of his ride-on mower. “But I can tell you that the body ended up over there, in that long grass.” He tuts and shakes his head. “It’s a good job somebody did see what happened though. Because there’d have been one hell of a mess if I’d gone over the corpse with this,” he pats the mower. “Blood and feathers and whatnot all over the place, and right next to the kiddies’ playground too!”

The crime we’re discussing is NOT a mafia hit; instead, it’s the brutal murder of Quackers – an Indian Runner Duck and beloved pet of estate owners viscount and viscountess Hinchingbrooke. Last week, a visitor to the Jacobean mansion (which is open to the public from March 31st to September 30th) was spotted disregarding signs requiring all dogs to be kept on their leads. Her small “brown and white terrier-type dog” assaulted ten-year-old Quackers – leader of the estate’s flock of three Indian Runner ducks. She is then believed to have wrung the injured bird’s neck, tossed its limp remains into the grass beside the car park and fled the scene in her car. After the viscountess – American-born TV presenter and yoga teacher Julie Montagu – posted about the “shocking and appalling” incident online, the press went wild hamming up the Midsomer Murders-style drama.

“Given all the more important things going on in the world, we were caught off guard by the level of media coverage,” shrugs the affable viscount when he meets me at Mapperton’s popular Coach House cafe. “But journalists seem to have gone ‘quackers’ for the puns and had fun in the newsroom. There were jokes about ‘murder most fowl’, amateur sleuths coming to ‘quack the case’ and having the culprit – who’d ‘done a runner’ being ‘hauled up before the beak’.” The heir to the Earldom of Sandwich shakes his floppy blonde hair and offers to lead me to the duck house where he says Quackers’ two friends are now “looking bereft”.

Quackers (left) was killed by a dog whose unidentified owner fled the scene immediately after the violent incident - Mapperton House/BNPS

In her initial posts, the viscountess had called on Quackers’ killer to do the decent thing, own up and apologise. “But now there’s no way the poor woman can come forward, is there?” says viscount Luke Montagu. “It’s all turned into a bit of a witch hunt and honestly we don’t want that at all. We have every sympathy.

“The dog should have been on a lead,” he gestures to the signs informing dog owners of this rule, “but the whole thing clearly seems to have been an accident, not a deliberate malicious act by somebody who gets pleasure from killing people’s pets. She must have assumed Quackers was mortally injured and put him out of his misery, then panicked and fled.” In their own act of mercy, the family has not contacted the police or the RSPCA.

Since the murder of Quackers, tour booking of Mapperton House have been ‘slightly up’ - Jay Williams

We come to a stop at a forlorn pile of damp white feathers a few metres from the wooden duck house where Quackers’ bereaved pals (two younger brown birds) are loitering nervously in the doorway.

“I think the dog followed the woman into the cafe, then it ran out to where the ducks were. I suspect she must be a country woman, somebody who had been on a shoot, because she knew what to do. Then she bumped into a young, junior gardener – still holding the duck – who asked what was going on. He didn’t know what to do. She threw Quackers’ body over there and left. She could have given it to the gardener or gone to speak to somebody in the cafe. Then the gardener came and told us what had happened.”

A sign, clearly ignored by the owner of Quackers' killer, says dogs should be kept on a lead - Jay Williams

Back in the cafe, staff are slightly overwhelmed by the international interest. “Everybody has an angle,” grins the lad who pours my coffee. Between serving up flapjacks and lattes he and his colleagues bounce between gleeful gossip about potential suspects – “I think it must have been that woman who asked what was in quiche and cornish pasties – weird questions for an Englishwoman, right?” – and fond memories of the deceased. “Quackers was such a character,” recalls an older woman. “I rescued him from a ditch once and then he used to follow me to my car. He’d get in and poo on the passenger seat if I left the door open. Bless his soul.”

Up the leafy lane a farmer rolls his eyes less charitably. “PR stunt!” he chuckles. “I mean, good luck to them…”

It’s true that his aristocratic neighbours have been frank about the struggle to keep their adorable pile going. The viscount tells me tour bookings have been “slightly up” since Mapperton made the headlines. But he only has groups of seven and four visiting today. None of the elderly tourists I encounter have been inspired to visit because of the duck death. “Rubbernecking after neck wringing?” laughs one old gent studying the early 18th century stained glass in the estate’s medieval church. “Not my style! But maybe they should give the bird its own stone here…”

Some members of the public have also scoffed at the GoFundMe fundraiser that “the entitled toffs” have launched to create a wildlife pond in Quackers’ memory. But over the phone from Italy – where she’s completing an academic essay on country houses – Julie Montagu tells me that “I’m aware that I live in a gilded cage. I’m not asking for sympathy. We’re just making the best of the situation to encourage people to come together and help support the local environment. We’re not raising money for a new sofa or flatscreen TV for the family.” The family have currently raised £1,232 (from 38 donors) of a £10,000 goal.

Viscountess Julia Montagu appeals for information after the killing of Quackers

They hope that will increase when they release the next episode of their YouTube series, Mapperton Live: This (un)Aristocratic Manor Life, which will be devoted to Quackers. The viscountess reminds me that the 167,000 subscribers to that account will know that “we’re really up-front about the financial challenges and they will know we do much of the DIY ourselves. I dress in charity shop clothes.”

They hope that, as well as raising money for the memorial pond, the story of Quackers’ untimely death provokes a conversation about dog behaviour. “We don’t have a dog of our own because it wouldn’t be fair with us moving between London and Dorset,” says the viscountess. “But I love dogs. I’m actually judging one of those ‘dog that looks most like its owner’ contests at a fete soon. But I do think people need reminding that they need to control their pets. Quackers isn’t the first duck we have lost in this kind of incident – although the dog owner did come and apologise on that occasion. But people need to be aware that estates like Mapperton have livestock around. We also have cattle with long, sharp horns and a dog might well come out of that encounter more badly injured than the cow…”

The Montagus pictured in happier times (2017) - Andrew Crowley

As a yoga and fitness instructor, she regularly jogs around Mapperton’s 1,900-acre estate – and even after Quackers’ death she spotted a couple with their dog running free. “They did put a leash on when they saw me and I thanked them,” she says. “Quackers and the other ducks usually scamper around with our chickens. We were very lucky that on the day he was killed somebody forgot to let the hens out, or there could have been many more feathers on the lawn.”

Dog behaviourist and canine expert witness Nick Jones MA, of Alpha Dog Behaviour, says that “dog ownership has gone up around 30 per cent since the pandemic, and many of those dogs were bought by people with no previous experience with dogs”.

He says many of these pet owners were unwilling or unable to do the proper training and are now unable to keep their animals under control. “People look at small dogs like terriers and think they’re little teddy bears that couldn’t do any harm. But those dogs have a high prey drive and they’ll think nothing of dispatching ducks or other small animals. They may even look up at their owners expecting a treat for doing their job, because this is what they were bred for!”

He reminds me that the 2021 Animal Welfare (Sentencing) Bill increased the maximum sentence for the worst animal cruelty offences from six months to five years’ in custody. Under section three of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, if any dog is dangerously out of control in any place – including private property – the owner or person in charge of the dog could face up to six months in prison, a fine, or both. He says that in this case, “the dog owner should have put a lead on the dog before letting it out of the car, so it couldn’t have got away. If you can’t keep your dog where you can see it, then you’re certainly not in adequate control of it.”

Mapperton has a tiny population – does somebody know what really happened? - Jay Williams

A woman renting a home a few hundred metres from Mapperton agrees that “dog owners are not well behaved around here.” Leaning over her gate she sighs that where she previously lived, in Wales, “people seemed to respect the rules. But here in Dorset they don’t bother with leads and just chuck the poo into the hedges or leave it where it drops.” She shudders. “In America they’d DNA test it and find the culprits.” Another local is more amused by the whole kerfuffle. 75-year-old John Coulson ruffles the soft ears of his own well-mannered golden retriever Blaze and confirms cafe staff gossip that the woman who killed Quackers had a child with her.

He grins, “I reckon that child won’t be able to keep quiet now the story is this big. His teacher’s going to ask him to write the usual story about ‘What I did on my summer holidays’ and the child is going to write them a full confession instead!”