Hunt for driver after dog walker killed in Carmarthenshire crash

Sky News
Updated ·1 min read

A dog walker has been killed after he was hit by a car in a suspected hit-and-run in West Wales.

Police are searching for the driver of a blue car with noticeable damage after the crash in the Carmarthenshire village of Llanpumsaint on Monday evening.

It happened near Caersalem Baptist Chapel sometime between 6.45pm and 7.45pm, Dyfed Powys Police said.

The victim's family are being supported by specialist officers.

Investigations have established the car was travelling northbound through Llanpumsaint when it hit with the walker.

'Terribly sad news'

Councillor Bryan Davies, who represents the local ward of Cynwyl Elfed on Carmarthenshire County Council, told Sky News it was "terribly sad news".

ADVERTISEMENT

He said "all [the community's] sympathies" are with the man's family and that words "can't do justice" to how they feel.

Cllr Davies said Llanpumsaint, which has a population of around 700 people, was "a very close community".

"This has been incredibly sad. Everyone this morning feels so sorry about the situation and for this young family," he added.

"A wife and two young children who were looking forward to Christmas Day and the arrival of Father Christmas overnight."

Read more from Sky News:
Multiple people killed in Turkey factory blast
Embattled Starmer releases Christmas message

Police are appealing for the driver, or anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident, to get in touch.

The road is currently closed and the force says it is likely to stay closed for some time while they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police using reference: DP-20241223-290.

Latest Stories

  • The 3 Mass Killers Biden Left on Death Row for Trump to Execute

    President Joe Biden left three killers behind when he announced he was commuting the sentences of 37 Death Row prisoners. The reprieved inmates—all of them convicted murderers—had their death penalty sentences replaced by life imprisonment without parole. But the president left three men behind on Death Row despite saying in a statement that he was “more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level.”

  • California Father, 28, Accused of Beheading 1-Year-Old Son Days Before Christmas: The Family's 'World Is Shattered'

    Andrey Demskiy was arrested and charged by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20

  • What to know about the woman who was burned to death in a New York City subway train

    NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have a person in custody who is suspected to have set a woman on fire in the subway early Sunday and then watched from a bench as she became engulfed in flames and died.

  • Dad Punched, Killed Baby Son Because He Was Angry He Was Losing in Video Game

    Anthony Trice, 32, was sentenced to 20 years in prison

  • FedEx Contract Worker Arrested After Allegedly Dumping Undelivered Packages in the Woods

    Latavion Lewis was taken into custody on charges of organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, and illegal dumping and is no longer employed with FedEx

  • Group of 5, including teen and children, attacked with bear spray following collision

    A 33-year-old man faces five counts of assault with a weapon after Winnipeg police say he used bear spray on a group of people following a collision on Saturday.The man had collided with another vehicle while driving on Ellice Avenue, which resulted in a minor collision that led to an argument, police said in a Sunday news release.The man followed the vehicle that was hit into a nearby parking lot on Kennedy Street and Qu'Appelle Avenue and later spit in the direction of the 31-year-old driver w

  • Residents evicted from Central McDougall apartment where security guard was killed

    The CBC's Emily Fitzpatrick reports on how the City of Edmonton is moving people out of a Central McDougall apartment building because of what it calls ongoing safety concerns.

  • Man Says His Family Got Upset After He Refused to Ban Alcohol from His Christmas Party

    The man explained in a Reddit post that his brother's new girlfriend does not allow her kids to be "around people who drink"

  • Boy, 15, charged after police find him with loaded, 3D-printed handgun at Winnipeg mall

    A teen is facing several charges after he was found carrying a loaded, 3D-printed handgun at a Winnipeg mall on the weekend, police say.Kildonan Place security guards asked police officers, who were stationed at the mall as part of the province's retail theft initiative, to help them remove from the building several people who were causing a disturbance on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release.Officers searched one of them after seeing "numerous irregular shapes" in his clothing, and f

  • Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to murder and weapons charges in UnitedHealthcare CEO's death

    NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting the CEO of UnitedHealthcare pleaded not guilty on Monday to state murder and terror charges while his attorney complained that comments coming from New York’s mayor would make it tough to receive a fair trial.

  • King Charles heads to church without Queen Camilla for last Sunday before Christmas

    King Charles attends church solo in Sandringham on a wintery day as Queen Camilla rests, though her recent recovery from illness is not the reason.

  • Sask. RCMP release photo of suspect in multiple break and enters

    RCMP are investigating a string of break and enters in rural Saskatchewan they say may be related and are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect.Canora RCMP received a report of a break and enter in Rama, Sask., about 180 kilometres northeast of Regina, that happened sometime between July 28 and Aug. 2. An unknown number of suspects broke into an office building, stealing credit cards and an undetermined amount of money.RCMP crime analysts now believe it to be connected to other brea

  • Savannah Chrisley Reveals How She Is Spending 2nd Christmas Without Imprisoned Parents Todd and Julie

    "Mom and Dad aren't here, so trying to pretend everything's the same really is not what's in the best interest for everybody," Savannah explained

  • Soaring demand forces Edmonton's Food Bank to tighten restrictions on client visits

    Demand at Edmonton's Food Bank is reaching levels never seen before, and the need is causing so much strain that the food bank will soon put limits on how often clients can use its services.Executive director Marjorie Bencz said about 45,000 people a month are now being served through the food bank's hamper program, roughly 10,000 more compared to this time two years ago."We're running at capacity all the time," Bencz said in an interview."This is not sustainable over time."The food bank started

  • Joe Biden’s Sweet Holiday Video Card With Christmas Trees Produces 1 Major Gripe

    The president’s season’s greetings were greeted with contempt by conservatives for the silliest reason.

  • Martin Audette, Geneviève Plouffe and their dog Yoda pictured at a friend's house in Gatineau, Que., where they are recovering from the incident in Panama.

    After being attacked in Panama at the end of October while travelling,&nbsp;a couple from Gatineau, Que., is now&nbsp;taking time to recover from the physical and mental trauma."I think it's good to be with friends, with family, but at the same time, my heart is over there. It's somewhere else," said Geneviève Plouffe, who returned home&nbsp;a month ago with her partner Martin Audette.They were in the middle of a years-long road trip across South and Central America."The plan was not to come [home]. The plan was to simply travel and live the life. But I don't know how I feel."Plouffe and Audette were inside their parked bus, which they had transformed into a mobile home, near the Miraflores Locks of the Panama Canal on Oct. 28 when attackers opened fire and forced their way inside the vehicle.The men dragged Audette out&nbsp;and beat him with a hammer and the butt of a gun, Plouffe said.Others entered the bus and demanded money, threatening Plouffe's life."I still have some aches, like my sternum still hurts and my ribs. I have scars all over the back of my head," Audette said. "The recovery process was what it was. It's like, I just got beat up — like, beat up real bad."The couple said they know recovering mentally will be a long process. Since the attack, they've been struggling with flashbacks and anxiety."You feel anger, you feel sadness, you feel a lot of emotions … joy, pain and sadness for what happened," Audette said."But it's part of life. We all know life is not always great, with different chapters and different obstacles to go through. They say what doesn't kill you makes you stronger."Path to justiceWithout insurance, the couple says they've incurred $40,000 to $50,000 in hospital and legal fees.In a written response, Global Affairs Canada confirmed it is aware of the incident involving the two Canadians but declined to comment due to privacy concerns. Canadian consular officials in Panama are in contact with local authorities and are providing assistance.Martin Audette sustained several injuries from the assault. (Submitted by Geneviève Plouffe)On the advice of the Canadian embassy in Panama, the couple hired a lawyer&nbsp;hoping their case will be heard.Radio-Canada reached out to police authorities in Panama but had not received a response at the time of publication.Plouffe said a few weeks ago, two suspects were identified by police. The couple said updates from local authorities are infrequent.Audette hopes to hold the attackers, as well as the owner of the property where they were parked, accountable through the justice system in Panama."Before leaving Panama, we hired this lawyer… and the last thing I said to him before we left was, someone has to pay, and it's not going to be me."Plans to return to El SalvadorThe couple sought help from a psychologist in El Salvador, who specializes in post-traumatic stress disorder,&nbsp;prior to returning to Canada.Two years ago, the couple decided to take on a five-year trek across South America. The attack happened midway through their journey. (@jajadabus/Instagram)"To have [a] psychological appointment in Quebec, it's very difficult. So in El Salvador, it was very quick, very easy," said Plouffe.The couple said they've also found comfort in support from family and friends."The van-lifers are a crazy, amazing community. They are very kind, and they give us a lot of help," said Plouffe. "We are very happy to be part of that beautiful family."They plan to stay in Canada for a few more weeks before returning to El Salvador, primarily for medical, psychological, and psychiatric support. The warmer weather is also a factor, said Plouffe.The couple also plans to travel back to Panama one day to retrieve their bus, which requires extensive repairs.

  • An ex-police officer is convicted of lying about leaks to the Proud Boys leader

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired police officer in the nation's capital was convicted Monday of lying to authorities about leaking confidential information to the leader of the Proud Boys extremist group.

  • Violent assault shows weaknesses in mental health system, says expert

    Thomas Parsley, 30, was tearful during a court appearance Monday in St. John’s on a second-degree murder charge. Chandra Kavanagh of the Canadian Mental Health Association says an attack last week at the Waterford psychiatric hospital shows there are “major systemic issues” involving mental health. Arlette Lazarenko reports.

  • ‘They didn’t want to believe the truth’: Freed pair speak out 17 years after they were wrongfully convicted of murder

    On her first night as a free woman in 17 years, Charlotte Pleytez couldn’t sleep.

  • Court rules B.C. law to push through Vancouver housing project is unconstitutional

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Court of Appeal has ruled that a law passed by the provincial government to stave off opposition to a supportive housing development in the Vancouver neighbourhood of Kitsilano is unconstitutional.