JIM WATSONAfter news broke that Barron Trump would be a delegate at the Republican National Convention it left many people wondering—what will the 18-year-old actually do in the role?The Republican National Convention to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 15-18, will see roughly 2,469 delegates casting their votes for a particular candidate.Of those, 2,365 will be bound delegates and 104 will be un-pledged delegates.So for Barron, who will be one of 41 delegates representing the Florida