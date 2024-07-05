Hunt tells his children ‘don’t be sad, this is the magic of democracy’

Jeremy Hunt has told his children “don’t be sad, this is the magic of democracy” after the Tories suffered a historic defeat at the general election.

In a moving speech, the outgoing chancellor said the result was a “bitter pill to swallow” for his party, but reminded his family that they are “incredibly lucky” to live in a country where decisions are made “not by bombs or bullets”, but by people “peacefully placing crosses in boxes on bits of paper”.

He paid tribute to the Ukrainians who are “dying every day to defend their right to do what we did yesterday”, stressing that “we must never take that for granted”.

Mr Hunt clung on by just 900 votes in the newly formed seat of Godalming and Ash, defying the exit poll which had him on course to lose to the Liberal Democrats.

It was a silver lining on an otherwise torrid night for the Tories, with the party recording its lowest number of seats in modern history.

Mr Hunt also thanked his supporters for sticking with him throughout a “gruelling” campaign.

He also wished Sir Keir Starmer well in government, describing both him and Rachel Reeves, the chancellor-in-waiting, as “decent people and committed public servants”.

In a message to his family, he said: “I’m so proud of my wife. Despite not being born in this country, she’s turned out to be the most formidable canvasser I know…

“And a message to my children, who I sincerely hope are asleep now. This may seem like a tough day for our family as we move out of Downing Street, but it isn’t. We are incredibly lucky to live in a country where decisions like this are made not by bombs or bullets, but by thousands of ordinary citizens peacefully placing crosses in boxes on bits of paper.

“Brave Ukrainians are dying every day to defend their right to do what we did yesterday. And we must never take that for granted. Don’t be sad, this is the magic of democracy.”

Mr Hunt won 23,293 votes in his Surrey constituency, compared to the Liberal Democrats’ 22,402. Reform UK came third, with 4,815 votes, followed by Labour on 2,748.

Lucia Hunt as her husband's victory was revealed - Jeff Gilbert

In an extraordinary night for British politics, Labour took nearly two thirds of all seats, securing a majority rivalling Sir Tony Blair’s in 1997.

But the party achieved just a third of the popular vote, making for the most distorted election result in history.

Mr Hunt emerged as a potential leadership candidate after Rishi Sunak resigned as party leader.

On Friday morning, bookmaker William Hill said the odds had moved to 16/1 from 66/1.

‘Bitter pill to swallow’

Elsewhere in his speech, the outgoing chancellor said some Tories will wonder if the scale of the defeat is “really justified”, but urged them to focus on working out why they have lost people’s trust, so they can start earning it back.

He said: “Across the country, tonight is a bitter pill to swallow for the Conservative Party. We have achieved much in government, and the economy is transformed from where it was post-pandemic.

“Some Conservatives will wonder whether the scale of our crushing defeat is really justified. But when you lose the trust of the electorate, all that matters is having the courage and humility to ask yourself why, so that you can earn it back again.

“I was incredibly proud to serve under Rishi Sunak, but I wish the incoming Labour government well. Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves are decent people and committed public servants who have changed the Labour Party for the better. Whatever our policy differences, we all now need them to succeed.”

He added that he hoped Labour would use its majority to make “much needed reforms to the NHS in a way that is sometimes difficult for Conservative governments to do”.