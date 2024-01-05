Hunt on for new town crier as award-winner hangs up bell

Alistair Chisholm had been Dorchester's town crier for 27 years

A town is on the hunt for a replacement for its award-winning crier.

Alistair Chisholm hung up his bell on New Year's Eve, having retired after spending 27 years in the role in Dorchester.

In his final cry, Mr Chisholm launched the search for his replacement, with Dorchester Town Council leading the recruitment.

Candidates need to write and perform their own cries, as well as attend all major civic events in the town.

The role of town crier dates back to medieval times when they would announce news and royal proclamations to a largely illiterate population.

A spokesperson for Dorchester Town Council said: "It is a nationally renowned position that serves an important function both in terms of promoting the town and its heritage.

"Many towns have lost this role, but Dorchester are keen to keep the wonderful tradition going."

People have been invited to apply with a letter to Dorchester Council explaining why they are suitable for the prestigious role by 12th February 2024.

Shortlisted applicants will then be invited to perform in a nearby public location before the successor is chosen.

The council spokesperson added that any candidates should have a good knowledge of local history, or be "prepared to learn".

Any new crier has big-shoes to fill, with Mr Chisholm winning the National Town Crier Championships on multiple occasions.

In 2021 he was crowned national champion a record-equalling 11th time.

During his 27 years in the traditional role, he announced events such as the Coronation of Charles III and the 2012 Olympic torch relay.

On his retirement, he said it had been a "fun thing to do" and described how "wind" was the most important thing to achieve a good cry.

