Hunt for two dogs suspected of killing man

West Midlands Police released this image of one of the dogs they are looking for [West Midlands Police ]

Police are urgently hunting two dogs they believe were involved in killing a man found dead outside a home in Birmingham.

The man, aged 33, was found dead in the back garden of a home in Rubery on Wednesday.

Police said two dogs had been seized but they were hunting two more American bulldog types.

“The investigation into his death is continuing and our priority right now is finding the other dogs that we believe may have been involved," Supt Sally Simpson said.

At a press conference on Thursday, Insp Leanne Chapman of the West Midlands Police dog unit said they knew at least two dogs were missing, but there may possibly be a third dog.

She clarified: "Everything is pointing towards there being two outstanding dogs."

She said said one of the two dogs that had already been seized had suffered “injuries to his head" and it was possible the other dogs they were searching for could also be injured.

Police were called to Hereford Close in the early hours of Wednesday to reports a number of dogs were loose.

They found the victim outside where they seized the two dogs.

Police were called to a home on Hereford Close in the early hours of Wednesday [BBC]

A post-mortem examination is being carried out to establish the man's cause of death.

Police said they were working on the belief he had been "attacked by at least one dog, which may have contributed to his death".

The dogs, which are not thought to be a banned breed, are thought to have all come from the property where the man was discovered.

'Don't approach them'

Police have released an image of one of the dogs officers are searching for.

The force said it was looking for another similar dog, which is described as black.

Supt Sally Simpson said the family of the man was being supported.

Officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries and reviewing CCTV footage.

Drones are also being used to search the wider area.

West Mercia Police has also confirmed that it has joined in the search.

Insp Chapman urged anyone with any information to get contact.

“We really need to hear from anyone who has seen these dogs and it’s vital that if you see them, you don’t approach them but call 999 immediately," she said.

“Similarly, if you or someone you know has taken the dogs in after finding them loose, we need you to call us as soon as possible.”

