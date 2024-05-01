Hunt for Vauxhall Corsa driver after schoolgirl injured in Wishaw hit-and-run

Sky News
·1 min read

Police are on the hunt for a driver after a 12-year-old girl was injured in a hit-and-run.

The schoolgirl was struck by the silver Vauxhall Corsa in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, at around 4.30pm on Friday 19 April.

The driver of the three-door hatchback failed to stop at the scene of the collision, which occurred on Cambusnethan Street near the roundabout with Kirk Road.

The girl was taken to University Hospital Wishaw where she received treatment for facial injuries.

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries but have been unable to identify the vehicle or driver involved.

Police Scotland's Constable Paul Taylor said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision and is yet to speak to officers to please get in touch.

"In particular, we would ask people with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the surrounding area on the afternoon of Friday 19 April to check in case they have captured a silver Vauxhall Corsa."

    STORY: A smiling, healthy looking King Charles returned to public duties on Tuesday (April 30). The British monarch's visit to a London cancer treatment center was his first engagement since being diagnosed with the disease himself in February. Buckingham Palace announced on Friday (April 26) that doctors were sufficiently pleased with the 75-year-old king's response to treatment for the unspecified form of cancer. And that he would be able to resume some public-facing engagements.King Charles, who has become the new Patron of the Cancer Research UK charity, met patients and medical specialists at the University College Hospital Macmillan Center with his wife Queen Camilla. Charles' health issues began in January, when it was revealed that he would be undergoing a corrective procedure for a benign enlarged prostate.The following month, the palace said tests had uncovered the presence of a "form of cancer".It offered no further details, beyond saying that it did not involve his prostate.The king has been resting and undergoing cancer treatment since then, continuing with official state duties in private. He was well enough to greet well-wishers after an Easter church service at the end of March.While his diary will be carefully managed to minimize any risks to his health, the palace says he may attend some annual events.Those could include the "Trooping the Colour" military parade and commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the World War Two D-Day landings, both in June.The palace has also confirmed Charles and Camilla will host a state visit by the Japanese Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako in late June.Charles' illness came less than 18 months after he succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth.