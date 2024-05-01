Hunt for Vauxhall Corsa driver after schoolgirl injured in Wishaw hit-and-run

Police are on the hunt for a driver after a 12-year-old girl was injured in a hit-and-run.

The schoolgirl was struck by the silver Vauxhall Corsa in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, at around 4.30pm on Friday 19 April.

The driver of the three-door hatchback failed to stop at the scene of the collision, which occurred on Cambusnethan Street near the roundabout with Kirk Road.

The girl was taken to University Hospital Wishaw where she received treatment for facial injuries.

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries but have been unable to identify the vehicle or driver involved.

Police Scotland's Constable Paul Taylor said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision and is yet to speak to officers to please get in touch.

"In particular, we would ask people with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the surrounding area on the afternoon of Friday 19 April to check in case they have captured a silver Vauxhall Corsa."