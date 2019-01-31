Hunted viewers call out "cocky" contestant as he plans an ambush

Channel 4's Hunted returned this week for another night of anxiety-inducing near-misses, unwise family reunions and that good-old fugitive tension, but one contestant took the game to new extremes tonight (January 31).
After successfully dodging the hunters last week to meet up with his wife, this week Royal Marine Matt Mason decided he'd bring the fight to the hunters once again by plotting an ambush for them in Saunton Sands.
Matt's a man with a plan. Do you think it will work? #Hunted pic.twitter.com/yslOBYRsqH- Hunted HQ (@Hunted_HQ) January 31, 2019
The basic idea was to draw the hunters to a location and then let all their tyres down to a) laugh at them and b) give himself time to get away again – and many viewers were hoping he'd succeed:
Everyone in my house is desperate for Matt to succeed in letting the tyres down of the #Hunted cars 😂 🚗👍- kevin ws (@kevwgs) January 31, 2019
Oh how my love of Matt has grown 😱 so bloody brilliant with a ambushed it's so brilliant & I pray it's successful 🤞🏻 #Hunted pic.twitter.com/0SXMPqLhs7- meg💧 (@MeganBa5) January 31, 2019
LOVE LOVE LOVE MATT & his accomplices...this is AMAZING!!! @DanniGBrooke @BenOwen42 @PeterBleksley Peter won’t be happy. Haha #Hunted 🙈😂✌🏽- Stuart Angus (@stu_pot1) January 31, 2019
Come on Matt! Love it when the fugitives fight back #hunted- Philip Gamble (@freeg131) January 31, 2019
Matt on #Hunted pic.twitter.com/9hvqImdmKm- Jo Cooper (@faceforthenet) January 31, 2019
But there were plenty hoping he'd get caught for getting too "cocky" with his plan and wanted to see him get his comeuppance:
I’m hoping Matt’s cockiness gets him caught #Hunted- Gillian Hudson (@JillHudson21) January 31, 2019
Very rarely want the hunters to catch anyone #Hunted but Matt is asking for it and far too cocky.- adamhutch_safc (@AdamhutchS) January 31, 2019
Can’t just be me that wants Matt to get caught?! He’s too cocky #hunted- Rebecca (@BeckyWatts1) January 31, 2019
Matt is too arrogant hope he does get caught too cocky #Hunted- Daniella stewart (@Daniellastewar1) January 31, 2019
I don’t know why I want Matt caught 🤔 ... but I do! 😆 Come on #Hunters 😁 #Hunted- Miss Suzy (@MissSuzy41) January 31, 2019
He got too cocky! #hunted- J B (@Lizzybing) January 31, 2019
All of us when Matt’s cockiness eventually gets him caught #Hunted pic.twitter.com/ElgwjAnU0T- JD (@Jonny_Dodds) January 31, 2019
He's soo cocky, would be funny if he gets caught #hunted- Chloe (@_chloe0205) January 31, 2019
And, unfortunately for Matt, the hunters didn't take his bait and were instead two steps ahead of him, figuring out who his contact was and tracking him instead while also sending some hunters out to meet them.
But, of course, we'll have to tune in next week to find out if Matt walks right into the hunters' own ambush.
We're coming for you, Matt. Is his time on the run over?- Hunted HQ (@Hunted_HQ) January 31, 2019
The hunt continues next Thursday at 9pm on @Channel4. #Hunted pic.twitter.com/D0zNmdggdG
Ooooooh mean to end it like that. 🙊🙊 I really hope they catch Mat. 🤞🤞 #Hunted xx- Siobhan #SaveTimeless 🇬🇬 (@slinehan1) January 31, 2019
Seriously these #Hunted cliff hangers pic.twitter.com/KutU7ACBPm- Richard (@richpoyner) January 31, 2019
Matt’s a goner!! #Hunted https://t.co/6vYXDenpSj- Abby Millard (@AMill1994) January 31, 2019
Damn, I'll have to wait another week!! #Hunted- Judith Taylor (@JudeTaylor25) January 31, 2019
Talk about leaving us hanging!!! How can I wait a week to know if you catch him!!?? 🙈🙈😱😱#Hunted pic.twitter.com/cDQmBM2alq- KateO (@treehugger1007) January 31, 2019
Meanwhile, everyone's favourite brothers Harry and Frank Savage made the risky decision to drop by a friend's pub for the chance to re-supply, sleep in a decent bed, have a shower, eat lasagna – you know, the usual 'on the run' things – but being in close proximity to their older sister Lizzie proved too tempting an opportunity to pass up.
With the hunters guessing that Harry and Frank would be likely to contact their sister for some extra support, they quickly bugged her house with cameras and microphones in the hopes of catching the guys if they ever turned up there.
The hunters bug Frank and Harry’s sister’s house, which should be fine as long as they’re not planning on contacting h…- Channel 4 (@Channel4) January 31, 2019
Oh.#Hunted pic.twitter.com/1xRY2SU0zH
But not everyone was on board with the hunters' new tactics – least of all Harry himself:
Cheeky shits broke into my house 😂😂 #hunted- Harry Savage (@harrysavage) January 31, 2019
#hunted How legal is it for the hunters to go and stick cameras all around the sister's house? Really creepy and seems a cheap underhanded tactic.- The other me (@lalavie444) January 31, 2019
Those sneaky hunters breaking into @harrysavage & Frank's sister's house. Out of order #Hunted @Hunted_HQ- Silver Fox (@SilverFoxZone) January 31, 2019
Oooh sneaky... Installing a listening device and a camera in the property. I'm loving their tactics #hunted. They hit the nail on the head with the sister being like a mum- Mel (@Mel_MellyB) January 31, 2019
It looked like it was all going to pay off when Lizzie got in touch with her brothers via a mutual friend, Matt, and arranged a quick meet-up, and the hunters managed to track their location using the data on Matt's phone as he drove them.
And while Harry and Frank did get to quickly meet their sister – and grab £50 in cash off her too – they also managed to get away again and leave the hunters hanging, much to the viewers' delight:
The Savages are just lovely, all of them (sister included). Please don't get caught.#Hunted- Dave of Meadowbank (@DJay6000) January 31, 2019
Yay 😁 that was so close Harry and Frank #Hunted don’t do that to me again! Well done boys @harrysavage- Ga 😀 (@GarethROfficial) January 31, 2019
That is what you call close!!! 🙈🙈 #hunted- Pip Holden (@PipHolden) January 31, 2019
‘It’s all gone quiet and I’m not very happy’ well I bet Frank and Harry are ecstatic!! #Hunted 😂😂- Abby Millard (@AMill1994) January 31, 2019
I am so rooting for Frank and Harry! 😍 #Hunted- Rachel Smith (@_rachel93) January 31, 2019
Ha ha!Love it!You Missed Frank and Harry hunters! #Hunted- Stuart'JP'Osmond (@StuartOsmond) January 31, 2019
The Savage brothers to win! Go boys 💪🏼👍🏼#Hunted- 🌹Vanessa 💅🏼💄🍹 (@Spirited_Enigma) January 31, 2019
Hunted continues next Thursday (February 7) at 9pm on Channel 4.
