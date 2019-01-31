Hunted viewers call out "cocky" contestant as he plans an ambush

From Digital Spy

Channel 4's Hunted returned this week for another night of anxiety-inducing near-misses, unwise family reunions and that good-old fugitive tension, but one contestant took the game to new extremes tonight (January 31).

After successfully dodging the hunters last week to meet up with his wife, this week Royal Marine Matt Mason decided he'd bring the fight to the hunters once again by plotting an ambush for them in Saunton Sands.

The basic idea was to draw the hunters to a location and then let all their tyres down to a) laugh at them and b) give himself time to get away again – and many viewers were hoping he'd succeed:

But there were plenty hoping he'd get caught for getting too "cocky" with his plan and wanted to see him get his comeuppance:

And, unfortunately for Matt, the hunters didn't take his bait and were instead two steps ahead of him, figuring out who his contact was and tracking him instead while also sending some hunters out to meet them.

But, of course, we'll have to tune in next week to find out if Matt walks right into the hunters' own ambush.

We're coming for you, Matt. Is his time on the run over?



Meanwhile, everyone's favourite brothers Harry and Frank Savage made the risky decision to drop by a friend's pub for the chance to re-supply, sleep in a decent bed, have a shower, eat lasagna – you know, the usual 'on the run' things – but being in close proximity to their older sister Lizzie proved too tempting an opportunity to pass up.

With the hunters guessing that Harry and Frank would be likely to contact their sister for some extra support, they quickly bugged her house with cameras and microphones in the hopes of catching the guys if they ever turned up there.

