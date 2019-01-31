Hunted viewers call out "cocky" contestant as he plans an ambush

Megan Davies
Photo credit: Channel 4

From Digital Spy

Channel 4's Hunted returned this week for another night of anxiety-inducing near-misses, unwise family reunions and that good-old fugitive tension, but one contestant took the game to new extremes tonight (January 31).

After successfully dodging the hunters last week to meet up with his wife, this week Royal Marine Matt Mason decided he'd bring the fight to the hunters once again by plotting an ambush for them in Saunton Sands.

The basic idea was to draw the hunters to a location and then let all their tyres down to a) laugh at them and b) give himself time to get away again – and many viewers were hoping he'd succeed:

But there were plenty hoping he'd get caught for getting too "cocky" with his plan and wanted to see him get his comeuppance:

And, unfortunately for Matt, the hunters didn't take his bait and were instead two steps ahead of him, figuring out who his contact was and tracking him instead while also sending some hunters out to meet them.

But, of course, we'll have to tune in next week to find out if Matt walks right into the hunters' own ambush.

Meanwhile, everyone's favourite brothers Harry and Frank Savage made the risky decision to drop by a friend's pub for the chance to re-supply, sleep in a decent bed, have a shower, eat lasagna – you know, the usual 'on the run' things – but being in close proximity to their older sister Lizzie proved too tempting an opportunity to pass up.

With the hunters guessing that Harry and Frank would be likely to contact their sister for some extra support, they quickly bugged her house with cameras and microphones in the hopes of catching the guys if they ever turned up there.

But not everyone was on board with the hunters' new tactics – least of all Harry himself:

It looked like it was all going to pay off when Lizzie got in touch with her brothers via a mutual friend, Matt, and arranged a quick meet-up, and the hunters managed to track their location using the data on Matt's phone as he drove them.

And while Harry and Frank did get to quickly meet their sister – and grab £50 in cash off her too – they also managed to get away again and leave the hunters hanging, much to the viewers' delight:




Hunted continues next Thursday (February 7) at 9pm on Channel 4.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.

('You Might Also Like',)