Hunter Biden asked US officials for help in sealing foreign business deal

Hunter Biden asked the US state department for help to secure a deal on behalf of a Ukrainian gas company while his father was vice-president, it has been reported.

Biden, 54, wrote at least one letter to the US ambassador to Italy in 2016 seeking assistance for Burisma when it was struggling to secure approval for a geothermal project in Tuscany, Italy, according to The New York Times.

The younger Biden was a board member for the Ukrainian firm at the time, a relationship which has been heavily scrutinised by Republicans seeking to link the US president with his son’s foreign business dealings.

Biden’s request appeared to rattle embassy officials at the time.

According to documents obtained by The New York Times via a Freedom of Information Act request, a commerce department official based in the US embassy in Rome who was tasked with replying to Biden wrote: “I want to be careful about promising too much.”

“This is a Ukrainian company and, purely to protect ourselves, U.S.G. [United States Government] should not be actively advocating with the government of Italy without the company going through the D.O.C. [Department of Commerce] Advocacy Center,” the official said.

Abbe Lowell, Biden’s lawyer, said his client had asked “various people”, including John Phillips, the then-US ambassador to Rome, if they could set up an introduction between Burisma and the president of the Tuscany region.

“No meeting occurred, no project materialised, no request for anything in the US was ever sought and only an introduction in Italy was requested,” Mr Lowell told the NYT. He described the letter as a “proper request”.

Hunter Biden with his father Joe and Valerie Biden Owens, the president's sister, last month - Bonnie Cash via CNP/Avalon

The revelation comes weeks before Biden is set to stand trial next month on charges of evading taxes on millions in income from foreign businesses.

A White House spokesman said Joe Biden was unaware his son had contacted the US embassy in Italy on behalf of Burisma while he was vice-president.

Last week, prosecutors accused Biden of accepting cash from a Romanian businessman who was attempting to “influence US government agencies,” while his father was vice-president.

Biden’s lawyers said special counsel David Weiss’s allegations were “irrelevant and politically charged” and “merely echoes the baseless and false allegations of foreign wrongdoing which have been touted by House Republicans to use Mr Biden’s proper business activities in Romania and elsewhere to attack him and his father”.

Biden has not been charged with violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which requires people to disclose to the department of justice if they are lobbying the US government on behalf of foreign interests.

The Telegraph has approached Biden’s representatives and the White House for comment.