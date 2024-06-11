Hunter Biden found guilty of lying about drug addiction to buy gun

A Delaware jury has found Hunter Biden guilty on all three charges in his federal gun trial, the first time a sitting US president’s son has been criminally convicted.

Prosecutors had alleged Biden, 54, lied about his drug use on a federal form when he purchased a handgun in 2018.

Biden had pleaded not guilty, claiming he was in recovery from drug addiction at the time and therefore did not lie on the gun application form.

A panel of 12 Delaware jurors deliberated for about three hours before reaching the verdicts.

Biden showed little emotion as the guilty verdicts were read out. He stared ahead with his arms folded before turning around to hug some of the associates on his legal team.

He was found guilty of three charges, making a false statement for acquisition of a firearm, making a false statement to be obtained in records and illegal possession of a firearm.

Once court was adjourned, he kissed and embraced his wife before walking out the room, escorted by Secret Service agents.

While several members of Biden's family were present in court the past few days, on Tuesday, there were only two members in the room: his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, and James Biden, his uncle, and US President Joe Biden's brother.

President Biden's wife, Jill Biden, arrived in the lobby of the courthouse minutes after the verdict was read, according to the BBC's US partner CBS News.

The judge told the court on Tuesday that Biden's sentencing date would be set at a later time.

Sentencing usually takes place within 120 days of a conviction.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

