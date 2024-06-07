Hunter Biden Gets Emotional as Daughter Naomi Testifies About His Sobriety Journey: ‘I Knew He Was Struggling’

Hunter Biden’s oldest daughter, Naomi, said on the witness stand that she was “so proud” of her father for going to rehab in 2018

Kevin Dietsch/Getty; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Hunter Biden and Naomi Biden

Naomi Biden shared her perspective on Hunter Biden's rocky road to sobriety while testifying in defense of her father at his federal gun trial.

Naomi, 30, took the stand on Friday, June 7, and spoke about visiting her dad in rehab. She told prosecutor Leo Wise that she knew Hunter was “struggling with addiction” when she and her now-husband Peter Neal visited him in Los Angeles in August 2018.

“I hadn’t seen my dad in a long time, and I knew he was in a rehab facility there. He reached out,” she testified, according to the Associated Press. They met for lunch with his sober coach, she said, and after visiting his rehab center, Naomi sent Hunter a text saying she was “so proud” of him and that she was happy he got to meet Peter.

Hunter, 54, wiped away tears while his oldest daughter spoke, according to NBC News.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Melissa Cohen, Hunter Biden, Beau Biden and Naomi Biden in 2022

Though she couldn’t recall exactly when she learned that her father had started using drugs, she said it was not long after her uncle Beau Biden died in 2015.

Naomi, whose mother is Kathleen Buhle, also recalled a text exchange she had with Hunter around Oct. 17, 2018, regarding a trip he took to New York. Hunter had asked if Peter could bring Hunter's truck, a Ford Raptor, from Brooklyn to Midtown East to swap cars for Joe Biden's Cadillac.

Wise asked Naomi in regard to the trip: “Do you know what your father was doing at 2 o’clock in the morning and why he was asking for the car then?” She said no, but noted that they swapped cars and Hunter “still seemed good and I was hopeful."

Naomi testified that Hunter's truck was in good condition when she drove it and she didn't see any evidence of drug use or paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Naomi Biden/Instagram Hunter Biden and Naomi Biden

Naomi was also asked if she ever saw her father when he was using, to which she said no. However, she testified that she wouldn't recognize whether or not he was using.



At the end of an emotional testimony, Naomi hugged her dad on her way from the witness stand and then wiped her eyes as she was escorted out by Secret Service agents.

Hunter is on trial for three felony counts in Wilmington, Del. Two counts allege that he lied on federal forms in 2018 about his illicit drug use in order to obtain a gun. One count alleges that he was in possession of the gun while using illicit drugs. Hunter has plead not guilty.

If found guilty, Hunter could face up to 25 years in prison and $750,000 in fines.



