Hunter Biden Pardon Garners Bipartisan Condemnation

President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son drew immediate criticism from Republicans — and also a few Democrats.

Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Biden’s pardon will “tarnish his reputation” because he put his family before the country.

“Hunter brought the legal trouble he faced on himself, and one can sympathize with his struggles while also acknowledging that no one is above the law, not a President and not a President’s son,” Polis wrote on social media.

Biden announced the pardon Sunday evening after having said for months he wouldn’t pardon his son Hunter Biden, who faced prison time over gun and tax charges.

Most Democrats avoided commenting on the pardon, but Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), along with moderate Reps. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) and Greg Stanton (D-Ariz.), joined Polis in criticizing the president.

“President Biden’s decision put personal interest ahead of duty and further erodes Americans’ faith that the justice system is fair and equal for all,” Bennet said on social media.

“As a father, I get it,” Landsman wrote. “But as someone who wants people to believe in public service again, it’s a setback.”

Stanton was more direct, saying the prosecution of Hunter Biden had not been politically motivated.

“I respect President Biden, but I think he got this one wrong,” Stanton said. “This wasn’t a politically-motivated prosecution. Hunter committed felonies, and was convicted by a jury of his peers.”

Hunter Biden was convicted by a jury this year in Delaware for illegally owning a gun for a short time in 2018 when he was addicted to crack cocaine. He also pleaded guilty in California to failing to pay his federal taxes. He faced potential prison time as he awaited sentencing in the two cases, but his father pardoned him for any crimes he might have committed during a 10-year period starting in 2014.

Federal prosecutors initially reached a tentative plea deal with Hunter Biden, but the arrangement fell apart last year under scrutiny from a judge, disagreement about the scope of his immunity from further charges, and heavy criticism from Republicans in Congress, who claimed the president’s son was getting a sweetheart deal.

Until Sunday evening, when he called the case politically motivated, Joe Biden had not criticized the prosecution of his son.

“I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal,” the president said in June when a jury found his son guilty of illegally owning a gun.

Both Joe Biden and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly said he wouldn’t pardon his son or commute his punishment.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chair of the House committee that led an unsuccessful impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden for allegedly participating in his son’s business schemes, blasted the president in a statement.

“Joe Biden has lied from start to finish about his family’s corrupt influence peddling activities,” Comer said. “Not only has he falsely claimed that he never met with his son’s foreign business associates and that his son did nothing wrong, but he also lied when he said he would not pardon Hunter Biden.”

