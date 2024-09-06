Hunter Biden pleads guilty to federal tax charges in surprise move

STORY: Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to federal tax charges on Thursday.

It's a surprise move by the son of President Joe Biden that avoids a potentially embarrassing trial weeks before the U.S. presidential election in November.

Biden had been set to stand trial in a Los Angeles federal courthouse on criminal charges of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes while spending lavishly on drugs, sex workers and luxury items.

Instead, he pleaded guilty to all nine counts he faced.

He now faces up to 17 years in prison and up to $450,000 in penalties.

Earlier in the day, Biden had offered to plead guilty to the charges but avoid admitting wrongdoing, an unusual legal maneuver called an "Alford plea."

Prosecutors opposed that move.

After a break, Biden's lawyer Abbe Lowell told the judge that he would plead guilty, despite having no prior agreement with prosecutors that would ease his sentence.

In a statement after the hearing, Biden said he pleaded guilty to spare his family from having to sit through a trial that would have aired messy details from a period of his life where he was suffering from drug addiction.

He also said that he had paid back his taxes.

Lowell told reporters afterward that Biden might appeal his sentence.

Biden is currently appealing a guilty verdict in a separate case in Delaware for illegally buying a gun while using drugs.

That conviction means he could face a stiffer sentence for the tax case if convicted, because he would be a repeat offender.

The White House has said President Biden has ruled out pardoning his son.

Hunter Biden’s sentencing has been set for December 16.