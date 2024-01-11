Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to tax evasion charges in federal court

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to tax evasion charges when he appeared in federal court Thursday, in a case that adds further pressure on US President Joe Biden as he readies for a bare-knuckle election rematch with scandal-plagued Republican Donald Trump.



Hunter Biden is a lightning rod for Republicans, who have hammered the recovering drug addict, alleging -- without evidence -- that he and his father were partners in a criminal family enterprise.

The younger Biden's appearance in Los Angeles came a day after he turned up unannounced on Capitol Hill, where two Republican-dominated House committees were debating contempt resolutions over his refusal to give closed-door testimony about his business dealings last month.

The 53-year-old was arraigned Thursday on nine counts of refusing to pay federal taxes.

The indictment, issued on December 7, alleges that money that should have gone to government coffers was instead squandered on funding an "extravagant lifestyle."

Between 2016 and October 2020, "the defendant spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes," the 56-page indictment says.

"We're here today because you've been accused of a criminal offense," US District Judge Mark Scarsi told the defendant, who wore a dark suit and appeared relaxed during the hearing.

Asked how he was pleading, Biden said simply: "Not guilty, your honor."

He remains free, but was told by Scarsi that he must not possess firearms, or use alcohol or drugs.

