What is the Hunter Biden trial about?

The first criminal trial of a sitting president’s child is underway as Hunter Biden faces three charges related to a firearm purchase made in 2018. Yahoo News explains what the case is about and how first lady Jill Biden and President Biden have taken different approaches to supporting their son as witness testimony begins in Delaware federal court.

Video Transcript

Hunter Biden is in court on charges that he failed to disclose his drug use on a form when purchasing a gun.

In 2018, the 54 year old son of Joe Biden, who's been open about his longtime struggles with crack cocaine is the first child of a sitting president to be a defendant in a criminal trial.

He faces three felony charges lying to a federally licensed gun dealer making a false claim on the federal firearms form used to screen applicants and possession of an illegally obtained gun which carry a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

The trial will be overseen by judge Mary Ellen Norea and is expected to explore Hunter Biden's past drug abuse with potentially embarrassing testimony about his 2018 gun purchase.

First lady Jill Biden has been in court supporting her stepson and while President Biden has said he will not comment on pending federal cases.

He issued a statement affirming his love, confidence and respect for his son.

As of 2020 the National Institutes of Health estimated that more than 40 million Americans suffer from substance use disorders.

Once this trial is over, Hunter Biden faces tax evasion charges in a separate California case set for trial in September.

As this story develops, Yahoo News will have the latest.