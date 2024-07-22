Hunter Biden's emotional tribute to Joe: 'Thank you, Mr. President. I love you Dad'

Joe Biden and his son Hunter attending an NCAA basketball game in Washington in 2010 (REUTERS)

Hunter Biden has paid a moving tribute to his US President father, saying he has looked at him “in awe” for “my entire life”.

The 54-year-old released a statement late on Sunday night after Joe Biden made the shock announcement that he was withdrawing from the 2024 election race.

“For my entire life, I’ve looked at my dad in awe. How could he suffer so much heartache and yet give so much of whatever remained of his heart to others?” he said.

“Not only in the policies he passed, but in the individual lives he’s touched.

“Over a life time I have witnessed him absorb the pain of countless everyday Americans who he’s given his personal phone number to, because he wanted them to call him when they were hurting. When their last hopes were slipping through their hands.

“That unconditional love has been his North Star as a President, and as a parent. He is unique in public life today, in that there is no distance between Joe Biden the man and Joe Biden the public servant of the last 54 years.

“I’m so lucky every night I get to tell him I love him, and to thank him. I ask all Americans to join me tonight in doing the same.

“Thank you, Mr. President. I love you, Dad.”

The statement touched on the personal tragedies suffered by Mr Biden, 81, over the years. His first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden, died in a car crash in 1973 when she was just 30 years old. The crash also claimed the life of their 13-month-old daughter Naomi.

The couple’s sons, Beau and Hunter, were also in the car and survived with serious injuries.

In 2015, Beau died from brain cancer aged 46.

In a statement his father said: “The entire Biden family is saddened beyond words. We know that Beau’s spirit will live on in all of us, especially through his brave wife, Hallie, and two remarkable children.”