Hunter Shoots and Kills Grizzly Bear After Being Bitten in ’Surprise Encounter’

David Chiu
·2 min read

Authorities determined that the hunter and his friend acted in "self-defense" during the attack in Idaho

<p>Idaho Fish and Game</p> Grizzly bear

Idaho Fish and Game

Grizzly bear

Idaho authorities said two archery hunters shot and killed an adult male grizzly bear after the animal attacked one of them.

In its news release, Idaho Fish and Game said the incident occurred west of Henrys Lake in Island Park, Idaho, on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 1. At the time, the hunter and his friend were hunting elk in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest near the Divide Creek Road.

The department added that the bear struck and bit the hunter. He and his friend were able to retrieve their firearms to shoot and kill the animal.

They then contacted 911 and the injured hunter was later airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment of his non-life-threatening wounds.

Related: 35-Year-Old Man Seriously Injured After ‘Surprise’ Grizzly Bear Attack in Grand Teton National Park 

Idaho Fish and Game Regional Supervisor Matt Pieron said, per the news release: “I am extremely grateful that both of these individuals survived this encounter. I have had the opportunity to speak with the injured hunter and his family and they are truly wonderful people. I wish him a speedy recovery from his injuries and the trauma these two hunters experienced.”

The names of the injured hunter and his friend were not disclosed in the statement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Related: Veteran Was Attacked by Protective Grizzly Bear Defending Her Cub — Here’s What He Did to Survive

The department said that officials arrived at the scene, adding that conservation officers determined in their investigation that the two hunters acted in “self-defense during a surprise encounter with the bear from a very close distance.”

Related: Hiker Played Dead While Being Mauled by Grizzly Bear, Who May Have Been Protecting Cub

Grizzly bears reside in the northern part of Idaho and eastern Idaho near Yellowstone National Park, per Idaho Fish and Game.  According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, grizzly bears throughout the 48 continuous states are protected as a threatened species, thus making it illegal “to harm, harass or kill these bears, except in cases of self-defense or the defense of others.”

In its news release, Idaho Fish and Game offered tips to those hunting in grizzly country, such as carrying bear spray, retrieving meat immediately, and hanging food and garbage “at least 200 yards from camp and at least 10 feet off the ground.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • A Constance Bay homeowner drew a line in the sand. Is it legal?

    A fence that runs across the sand and into the water at a Constance Bay beach colloquially known as The Point has some questioning whether waterfront property owners have the legal right to build structures on the shorelines that front their properties.In Ontario, some do, according to a lawyer consulted by CBC News. While she couldn't comment on the Constance Bay case, Margot Pomerleau, a partner with the Ottawa-based firm MBC Law, explained it depends on two factors: shoreline ownership and "r

  • Rescue dog has plenty to say during rare orca encounter; video

    A pod of rarely seen orcas was a wonderful source of excitement for a group of San Diego whale watchers last Wednesday. But perhaps the most curious and enthusiastic member of the charter was a rescue dog named Fin. The accompanying foota

  • The largest dam removal project in the US is completed – a major win for Indigenous tribes

    The Klamath River dams removal project was a significant win for tribal nations on the Oregon-California border who for decades have fought to restore the river back to its natural state.

  • Volunteer snake wranglers have hands full protecting at-risk reptiles from Edmonton roads

    For the third year in a row, Ciara Fraser and her team of about 80 volunteers will have their eyes to the ground in an area west of Edmonton, looking for red-sided garter snakes.The species is at risk of being run over and Fraser, a conservation co-ordinator with the Edmonton and Area Land Trust, is relocating a den of snakes to a new area. "The snakes were at risk of being struck by vehicles where their hibernaculum is," she told CBC's Edmonton AM. Hibernacula are underground chambers where sna

  • Deputy mayor calls for stronger remediation rules after 'war zone' left on Bathurst waterfront

    As the province selects a bidder to clean up an abandoned Bathurst mill site, a local official wants to see stronger rules to prevent the same situation from happening again. For the past 20 years, towering silos, old concrete pillars and tanks have sat on a waterfront property spanning more than eight hectares, or 20 acres, along the main drive into Bathurst. Once an employer of thousands and a sign of economic prosperity, Deputy Mayor Michael Willett said the old Smurfit-Stone mill site has be

  • Sunken village emerges in Greece as drought dries up lake

    From beneath the shrinking Lake Mornos in central Greece, the muddied remains of homes are reemerging nearly 45 years since the village that once stood here disappeared underwater. After a winter of hardly any snow, a summer of punishing heatwaves and months of little rain and drought across much of Greece, the huge man-made lake which supplies water for nearly half the Greek population has dwindled to its lowest level in decades. "Day by day, the water goes down," said Dimitris Giannopoulos, mayor of the broader Dorida municipality, who said nothing similar had been seen for 33 years.

  • Large sharks hunting each other ‘may be more common than thought’

    Researchers said they have the first documented evidence of a porbeagle being eaten by possibly an even bigger shark.

  • 5-year-old attacked by mountain lion during Labor Day family outing to Malibu Creek State Park near Los Angeles

    A Southern California family's Labor Day weekend picnic turned into a terrifying ordeal when a mountain lion attacked a 5-year-old boy and tried to drag him into the woods, prompting his relatives to rescue him from the wild animal's jaws, authorities said. The brazen attack unfolded at 4:21 p.m. local time Sunday in Malibu Creek State Park, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, and left the child with "significant but non-life-threatening injuries," according to a statement from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. A family of six adults and several children from Woodland Hills, California, was having a picnic at the park in the Santa Monica Mountains when the large cougar suddenly appeared and snatched the boy as his family and witnesses watched in horror, according to the statement.

  • Rustad tells Jordan Peterson B.C. needs nuclear talk, end to school 'indoctrination'

    The leader of B.C.'s Conservatives says there needs to be a conversation about nuclear power's role in the province's energy future and a review of educational materials he says are designed for "indoctrination" of children.

  • Zoo owner 'fuming' over pythons found in countryside

    Chris Moisier believes the two reptiles were abandoned.

  • Some want a robust gold industry in Nova Scotia. Others say good riddance

    A year after Nova Scotia's only active gold mine shut down, people in the industry say the provincial government is standing in the way of eager prospectors.Others, including environmentalists and Mi'kmaq, are opposed to any new mines and are hoping the closure marks the end of the province's long history of gold production.St Barbara, an Australian firm, is the main player in Nova Scotia's modern gold rush. The company owns the Touquoy mine, which operated from 2017 to 2023, and the company has

  • This bestselling LifeStraw is on sale for under $25 — shoppers call it a 'must-have' for travelling, hiking and more

    Shoppers call this gadget "reliable" and say it brings them "peace of mind."

  • Kitten Joy Amid Scotland's Wildcats' Successful Breeding Season

    Scotland's wildcats enjoyed a successful breeding season with the birth of 16 kittens at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland's (RZSS) Highland Wildlife Park. These kittens were born at the project's dedicated off-show conservation breeding centre, where they are being prepared for eventual release into the wild. Among the proud parents are Margaret and Cranachan, who have welcomed a litter of two. Droma and Arran, along with Fruin and Mallachie, have each had litters of three. Meanwhile, Skye and Oscar, as well as Fian and Rannoch, are now caring for litters of four. All sixteen kittens are earmarked for release in 2025, with hopes that they will contribute significantly to the survival of this endangered species. Over the coming year, the young wildcats will undergo extensive preparation to equip them for life in the wild. Once they reach independence and are no longer dependent on their mothers, they will be moved to large pre-release enclosures designed to foster their natural development while minimising human contact and disturbance. The team is closely monitoring the kittens' progress through remote CCTV cameras, which not only allow for observation without interference but also provide valuable data on their behavioural development. This technology has also captured heartwarming footage of the kittens playing with their siblings, offering a rare glimpse into their early lives.

  • Residents hope a road that threatened old-growth forest will be rerouted

    A resident of Kentville, N.S., who was concerned that the town's plans for a future connector road to support the construction of new housing would result in the destruction of old-growth forest on his property is hopeful that the road can be rerouted. As a child, Ron Cousins spent his days playing in his family's woodlot, on the edge of the town; as an adult, he cut trees selectively from the forest. Over time, he said he came to recognize the forest was special — especially the forest on the f

  • Gavin Newsom’s commute makes him a hypocrite. We’re left holding his climate goals | Opinion

    The Newsom administration wants Californians to drive 35% less to fight climate change. The governor’s long commute isn’t leading by example.

  • Motorcycle Monday: Banning Bikes From Public Roads Becoming Reality?

    Hear us out before drawing a knee-jerk conclusion.

  • Zara founder Ortega triples investment in energy assets

    Zara founder Amancio Ortega's investment firm Pontegadea almost tripled its investments in renewable energy projects last year, building on its push to diversify the Spanish billionaire's fortune beyond his fashion empire and real estate. According to 2023 financial statements filed with the Mercantile Register and seen by Reuters, the family office of the main owner of Zara mother company Inditex poured 693 million euros ($766.87 million) into wind, solar and other energy assets in Spain and France, up from 273 million in 2022. The bet on renewable energy comes at a time when Inditex itself has set new targets to reduce its environmental impact by 2030 and respond to regulatory pressures.

  • How Ontario gardeners can help prevent spread of invasive species

    Ontario’s ecology faces a threat from the dog-strangling vine, an invasive plant spreading seeds at the end of summer. Gardeners can do their part now to prevent its expansion.

  • After water quality improves, scientists find sea turtles in Brazil get healthier

    Sea turtles in the Guanabara Bay of Rio de Janeiro are getting healthier after struggling for years with a tumor disease that hampers their movement, sight and feeding, and ultimately leads to their death. Research has linked fibropapillomatosis, a benign tumor in sea turtles, to both a virus and environmental factors. Kassia Coelho, a professor of veterinary pathological anatomy at the Federal Fluminense University, said samples taken from the animals and the water pointed to a much healthier environment.

  • Epcor updating its water conservation protocols after January non-essential water ban: report

    Epcor is updating its water conservation protocols to create more clarity and transparency for customers, as well as account for seasonal water use, according to a report to be presented to the City of Edmonton utility committee.The report details Epcor Water Services' performance in 2023 and is on the agenda for Tuesday morning's utility committee meeting. The city — Epcor's lone shareholder — appoints the company's board of directors, but Epcor otherwise conducts business independently.The rep