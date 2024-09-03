Hunter Shoots and Kills Grizzly Bear After Being Bitten in ’Surprise Encounter’

Authorities determined that the hunter and his friend acted in "self-defense" during the attack in Idaho

Idaho Fish and Game Grizzly bear

Idaho authorities said two archery hunters shot and killed an adult male grizzly bear after the animal attacked one of them.

In its news release, Idaho Fish and Game said the incident occurred west of Henrys Lake in Island Park, Idaho, on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 1. At the time, the hunter and his friend were hunting elk in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest near the Divide Creek Road.

The department added that the bear struck and bit the hunter. He and his friend were able to retrieve their firearms to shoot and kill the animal.

They then contacted 911 and the injured hunter was later airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment of his non-life-threatening wounds.

Related: 35-Year-Old Man Seriously Injured After ‘Surprise’ Grizzly Bear Attack in Grand Teton National Park

Idaho Fish and Game Regional Supervisor Matt Pieron said, per the news release: “I am extremely grateful that both of these individuals survived this encounter. I have had the opportunity to speak with the injured hunter and his family and they are truly wonderful people. I wish him a speedy recovery from his injuries and the trauma these two hunters experienced.”

The names of the injured hunter and his friend were not disclosed in the statement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Veteran Was Attacked by Protective Grizzly Bear Defending Her Cub — Here’s What He Did to Survive

The department said that officials arrived at the scene, adding that conservation officers determined in their investigation that the two hunters acted in “self-defense during a surprise encounter with the bear from a very close distance.”

Related: Hiker Played Dead While Being Mauled by Grizzly Bear, Who May Have Been Protecting Cub

Grizzly bears reside in the northern part of Idaho and eastern Idaho near Yellowstone National Park, per Idaho Fish and Game. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, grizzly bears throughout the 48 continuous states are protected as a threatened species, thus making it illegal “to harm, harass or kill these bears, except in cases of self-defense or the defense of others.”

In its news release, Idaho Fish and Game offered tips to those hunting in grizzly country, such as carrying bear spray, retrieving meat immediately, and hanging food and garbage “at least 200 yards from camp and at least 10 feet off the ground.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.