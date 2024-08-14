Hunter Woodhall Surprises Wife Tara Davis-Woodhall with Party After Returning from Paris Olympics

"I made it home and we’re going to throw a surprise party for Tara," the track star announced on TikTok

Hunter Woodhall/Tiktok Hunter Woodhall Surprises Wife Tara Davis-Woodhall

Team USA star Tara Davis-Woodhall got a welcome home surprise from her husband, Hunter Woodhall, upon her return from the 2024 Olympics in Paris where she won a gold medal in the women’s long jump final.

On Monday, August 12, Hunter, 25, shared a video on TikTok that showed him preparing for the special event as well as Tara’s reaction to the surprise.

"I made it home and we’re going to throw a surprise party for Tara," the loving husband (and fellow track star) announced at the top of the video while standing at a track field.

His first stop was to pick up balloons from a Party City location. He then showed himself loading several of them — an assortment of red, white and blue balloons with a sprinkle of gold — into his car.

"Might’ve overdone it,” Hunter noted as clips showed mylar balloons in the shape of American flags among others being loaded into a car to transport them to the venue.

Hunter then revealed that he was throwing the party at Pizzeria Ruby in Arkansas, which he said is "one of Tara’s favorite restaurants." He then went to pick up the Olympian from the airport.

In another clip, Tara, 25, was seen chanting "Mama’s made it home! The gold medal made it home,” while jumping around in a parking lot. She then told her medal, "You’re in Arkansas, Philippe! You’re not in Paris anymore," revealing the name she gave her award.



Hunter Woodhall/Tiktok Tara Davis-Woodhall

As they approached the party venue, Tara reacted in shock and placed her hand over her mouth. "Woah," she said, appearing emotional as the guests could be heard and seen cheering for their arrival.

In a final clip, the track star posed with her medal and a plate of pasta and jokingly said aloud, "Which one would I rather have?"

Hunter captioned the fun video, "Welcome home Phillipe," in a cute nod to Tara's medal.

Users praised Hunter for the sweet gesture, writing comments like, "y’all are just the two cutest people ever" and "this couple is the best couple I’ve seen in my entire life."

In Paris, Tara and Hunter shared a viral moment when the athlete won her medal. She was seen running into her husband’s waiting arms to embrace as he proudly told her, "Babe, you’re the Olympic champion!"

Tara opened up to PEOPLE about the public response in an exclusive interview, saying, "Everyone’s been telling me the whole world’s been seeing it, [but] that’s just Hunter and I. He’s my biggest supporter, and I guess the whole world got to see how much he supports me."

Hunter and Tara met in 2017 at a track meet in Idaho and started dating shortly after. They got married in 2022 in a romantic ceremony with about 200 family members and friends.

