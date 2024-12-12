Cold Moon: What is the December 2024 full moon and when can I see it?

Cold Moon: What is the December 2024 full moon and when can I see it?

The final full moon of the year is expected to be visible across London skies this week – following the fourth of four supermoons lighting the capital in November.

The Beaver Moon, which was seen last month, has made way for the Cold Moon – which is the last chance anyone will get to see the lunar spectacle in 2024.

Perhaps the most special event of the year was the Hunter’s Supermoon, which came in October.

While not so spectacular, the Cold Moon will still be a pretty sight in the winter’s sky.

Here is what you need to know.

What is the Cold Moon?

The Cold Moon is the 12th full moon of the cycle.

It will be visible on Sunday, December 15.

But you will not be able to see all of the moon, due to the line-up of the Earth, Moon and angle to the Sun.

However, you will still get to see a good 99.82 per cent of it, according to Forbes.

When will the full moons be in 2025?

There is one full moon per month in 2025.

January 13

February 12

March 14

April 12

May 12

June 11

July 10

August 9

September 7

October 6

November 5

December 4

There will only be two supermoons in 2025 – these being the Beaver Moon and Cold Moon, in November and December respectively.

What is a Supermoon?

A Supermoon “happens when the Moon is at its closest point in its orbit to the Earth at the same time as a full Moon,” according to the Royal Mueums Greenwich.

This makes it appear larger and brighter than usual. The Supermoon appears up to 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter than in its standard form.

“Supermoon isn’t an official astronomical term, but typically it’s used to describe a full moon that comes within at least 90 per cent of perigee,” Nasa states.

“Supermoons only happen three to four times a year, and always appear consecutively. Throughout most of Earth's orbit around the sun, the perigee and the full moon do not overlap.”