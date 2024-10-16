'Hunter's supermoon' visible through Friday, the biggest and brightest of the year

Sky News

Archaeologists have discovered a secret tomb at the Treasury monument in Petra, Jordan - one of the Seven Wonders of the World. A long-buried tomb containing the remains of 12 ancient skeletons and grave offerings were found beneath the monument after research teams used remote sensing technology. The discovery comes more than two decades after similar tombs were found on the other side of the famous monument, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and attracts more than a million visitors a year.