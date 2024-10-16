'Hunter's supermoon' visible through Friday, the biggest and brightest of the year
There's another full moon this week, the Hunter's supermoon, and it's quite special because it's the biggest and brightest one of all.
Ragnarök, the apocalypse at the center of Norse mythology, is just a story, but parts of it may be influenced by real historical events
The fifth orbital flight test of SpaceX's Starship was a resounding, astonishing success. Now, courtesy of new footage released by the aerospace company, we get to witness the launch of the world's most powerful rocket up close, where its sheer size and thunderous power is enough to overwhelm you even through a computer screen. The […]
Solar Maximum is now upon us, making the next year the best time to witness the Aurora Borealis. So, don’t miss out!
Archaeologists have discovered a secret tomb at the Treasury monument in Petra, Jordan - one of the Seven Wonders of the World. A long-buried tomb containing the remains of 12 ancient skeletons and grave offerings were found beneath the monument after research teams used remote sensing technology. The discovery comes more than two decades after similar tombs were found on the other side of the famous monument, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and attracts more than a million visitors a year.
These findings spawned new questions, and "a bigger project waiting to happen"
NEW YORK (AP) — Expect to see more northern lights in unusual places as the sun continues to sizzle, space weather forecasters said Tuesday.
SpaceX achieved a world first by returning its Starship rocket booster to its launch site, a reminder that Elon Musk can prove the doubters wrong.
The new white spacesuit is engineered to allow astronauts to “withstand extreme temperatures” in shadowed regions of the moon “for at least two hours”
Momentus to Boost Satellite Deployment Under New NASA Contract
A recent excavation expedition at a village in Denmark exceeded expectations when a team uncovered 50 well-preserved skeletons.
Rocket Lab Joins Elite Space Firms in Race to Retrieve Mars Samples
The taipan snake is one of the most venomous snake species in the world, with an intimidating reputation and an arsenal of potent venom.
NASA says the sun is at its maximum and likely to belch out big eruptions that cause technology issues and spark stunning auroras in the next year.
AASUM, Denmark (AP) —
Sinks are Sinking Earth's natural defenses against carbon emissions could be breaking down, The Guardian reports. Our planet has historically been home to natural "carbon sinks," or sites like forests and oceans that naturally remove atmosphere-damaging carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. But as flagged by the Guardian, preliminary data from an international team of researchers […]
(Bloomberg) -- Companies developing RNA-editing therapies are rallying Wednesday after breakthrough data from a clinical trial showed the technology’s promise as a treatment. Most Read from BloombergInside the ‘Utopias’ of Mexico CityHow Mexico City Averted All-Out DroughtDubai’s Allure to Expats Is Weighing on City’s InfrastructureOne City’s Plan to Re-Link a Neighborhood That Robert Moses DividedMexico Seeks to Halve Permitting Time to Attract More FactoriesWave Life Sciences Ltd. said it achi
It takes almost a decade to develop a new variety of potato, and that's why researchers at Cavendish Farms are planting 100,000 plantlets a year in the search for a better fit for P.E.I. growers. The frozen food giant opened its $12.5 million research facility in New Annan, P.E.I., in September 2020 with three greenhouses. Now there are six greenhouses dedicated to potato breeding, with two 50,000-specimen plantings each year. "In a conventional breeding program, the stats are normally somewhere
The earliest cells likely didn’t have membranes to separate and protect their components and chemistry away from a harsh surrounding environment. But they may have made do with rain.
Here are four reasons SpaceX uses a “chopsticks” maneuver to grab its Starship rocket booster out of midair.
LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — To cheers and applause from kids wearing spacesuits and star-studded T-shirts, a tree was planted in California that is out of this world.