Hurley and Carhartt Created Stylish Workwear We Didn't Know We Wanted

From Popular Mechanics

The collaboration we didn't know we needed. Classic workwear brand Carhartt with the standout surf brand, Hurley. When you combine them, you get tough gear that's ready to withstand some wet weather. With nine styles on the way, it's a winning combination. But the real winner? That logo.

The brands are coming together to create four seasons' of gear with the goal to #OutworktheWater. The idea behind the collaboration is to unite the workwear toughness of Carhartt with the life lived on the water vibes of Hurley. When you combine them you have gear that doesn't mind a little rain, surf spray, or river dip.

Carhartt has been around since 1889, and Hurley follows not too closely behind with a start in 1999. And yet the brand's come together seamlessly, from the Great Lakes Region of Dearborn, Michigan to the Pacific Ocean shore of Costa Mesa, California in this purpose built apparel. Plus, as the kids say, the gear looks "rad."

And the sizzle reel of the collaboration is some hard-working, goosebump-raising goodness. Check it out, along with the entire lineup, right here. There will be three more releases throughout the year, corresponding with the start of each new season. So you'll be set for whatever temperatures accompany your wet weather.

Here are a few of our favorite products from the lineup:

