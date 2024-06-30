Hurricane Beryl becomes 1st hurricane of the season
Beryl is the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with stronger gusts, according to a 5 p.m. EST update from the National Hurricane Center.
Beryl is one of the earliest hurricanes we've ever seen in the tropical Atlantic Ocean
Patrick Mahomes took a cute pic of his daughter and stood by with a beverage as his son had a tantrum
The San Jose Sharks took Macklin Celebrini No. 1 as expected. The Anaheim Ducks' selection at No. 3 left the prospect in shock.
Expect a soggy start to the long holiday weekend as heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms sweep into Ontario
LAS VEGAS — The Utah Hockey Club made a big splash on the NHL draft's second day.
MONTREAL — Andre De Grasse crossed the finish line with his arms open wide, certain he’d just sprinted to yet another Canadian title in the 100 metres. So the six-time Olympic medallist was surprised to see Ottawa’s Eliezer Adjibi listed first on the board at Claude-Robillard sports complex. "I was kind of confused. I mean, I thought I won, I didn't see anybody in my peripheral,” De Grasse said. “I was like, OK, maybe I got snuck up on the outside or something, because I didn't see anybody.” Luc
Bringing together branches of science that usually don’t talk in a new study, researchers predict for how long volcanoes in Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula will erupt.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sha'Carri Richardson got passed on the outside down the stretch and finished fourth in the 200-meter final at U.S. track trials Saturday, meaning she'll only have one chance for an individual Olympic gold medal next month in Paris.
For the second time this season, a dog bite has sidelined a prominent LPGA player.
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on where the storms are impacting the Prairies head of the long weekend.
TORONTO — Bullpen depth was at the heart of the Toronto Blue Jays' success last year. This season, injuries and other issues have depleted that.
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Olympic basketball team general manager Rowan Barrett said Friday that Golden State is blocking Andrew Wiggins from competing in Paris, while the Warriors countered it was a mutual decision between the team and Wiggins.
LAS VEGAS — Ivan Demidov started to learn English some 18 months ago. The idea was he might need it for a future career in the NHL.
The start to the Canada Day long weekend won't be to the liking of Ontarians wanting to head outdoors, with a bout of steady rainfall and the risk of thunderstorms pushing through on Saturday.
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Why did the kinkajou cross the road? And what's a kinkajou, anyway?
VANCOUVER — Vancouver Canucks defenceman Nikita Zadorov appears to be headed to the free agent market.
Buyout season is underway around the NHL as teams clear salary cap space for upcoming moves.