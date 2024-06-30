Hurricane Beryl becomes 1st hurricane of the season

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Andre De Grasse crossed the finish line with his arms open wide, certain he’d just sprinted to yet another Canadian title in the 100 metres. So the six-time Olympic medallist was surprised to see Ottawa’s Eliezer Adjibi listed first on the board at Claude-Robillard sports complex. "I was kind of confused. I mean, I thought I won, I didn't see anybody in my peripheral,” De Grasse said. “I was like, OK, maybe I got snuck up on the outside or something, because I didn't see anybody.” Luc