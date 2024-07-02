Hurricane Beryl could make 3 landfalls
Meteorologist Alena Lee shows the latest movements of Hurricane Beryl and another disturbance possibly forming. Maryland will get rain chances toward the end of the week, but nothing from the tropics.
Meteorologist Alena Lee shows the latest movements of Hurricane Beryl and another disturbance possibly forming. Maryland will get rain chances toward the end of the week, but nothing from the tropics.
ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm heading toward Jamaica after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least four people.
Hurricane Beryl was expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surges to the Windward Islands on Monday.
A recent video from Lake Michigan shows the beach completely submerged by a type of tsunami in less than a minute. A meteotsunami is a very large wave triggered by changes in air pressure. Rachel Schoutsen has all the details.
Hurricane Beryl has continued to grow in intensity, becoming a Category 5 hurricane on Monday night.
If you're able to spot the black bear in the Yellowstone National Park image you're either lucky or have a keen eye.
Hurricane Beryl has broken records as the earliest category 4 and category 5 storm
When a fire chief in rural Nova Scotia came across a post about a fire department in rural Saskatchewan losing everything in a fire, he knew his department had to do something.Matthew Mundle, the fire chief in Shinimicas, N.S., decided the answer was to donate a fire truck.On the Canada Day weekend, the truck made its way toward Archerwill, Sask., a village of roughly 150 people located about 300 kilometres east of Saskatoon.Mundle is familiar with how devastating the loss of fire equipment can
STORY: :: Hurricane Beryl causes 'massive destruction' in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Prime Minister says:: July 1, 2024:: Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines :: Ralph Gonsalves via Facebook:: CSU/CIRA & NOAA:: European Union Copernicus Sentinel-2 Imagery / Pierre Markuse:: Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister, St. Vincent and the Grenadines:: "Hurricane Beryl, dangerous, devastating, hurricane has come and gone and it has left in its wake immense destruction. Pain, suffering across our nation at this hour.:: "Union Island has been devastated. The reports that I have received indicate that 90% of the houses have been severely damaged or destroyed.":: "And sadly, it has been reported, we do not yet know all the details, that one person died and there may well be more fatalities. We are not yet sure." Hurricane Beryl strengthened on Monday into a "potentially catastrophic" category 5 storm as it moved across the eastern Caribbean, putting Jamaica near its path after downing power lines and flooding streets elsewhere.Beryl brings an unusually fierce and early start to this year's Atlantic hurricane season, with scientists saying climate change probably contributed to the rapid pace of its formation as global warming has boosted North Atlantic temperatures.
X Marks the Spot NASA scientists have spotted unusual shapes in the Earth's ionosphere, hundreds of miles above the Earth's surface. The ionosphere stretches from 50 to 400 miles above the surface and marks the boundary between our planet's atmosphere and outer space. While it houses most satellites orbiting the Earth, it's vulnerable to changes […]
Beryl, a high-end Category 4 hurricane, continues to produce catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge on the Grenadine Islands, Carriacou Island and Grenada.
Dezorey Arocha spent 11 days searching for Bear Bear the dog, after learning her late patient left behind the pup without a new owner to care for him
It is unclear where the hurricane might go past the Caribbean. Here’s what we know so far.
The first hurricane of 2024 made history in several ways, and none of them are good news, experts say.
It’s too early to assess Beryl’s toll but the early reports suggested widespread flooding and damage.
Heavy wind and rain hit southern Grenada as Hurricane Beryl passed through the region on Monday, July 1.Footage filmed and posted to X by user @LynnPoole84 shows trees swaying in the wind south of St George’s, Grenada, on Monday.According to the Met Office, Hurricane Beryl is a category 4 hurricane and is expected to make landfall in the Windward Islands on Monday. A life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds are expected when Beryl passes through the region, said the National Hurricane Center. Credit: @LynnPoole84 via Storyful
“As we continue to see very hot and humid conditions in the area, we encourage all visitors to the RRG to use caution, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks to stay cool.”
Hurricane Beryl, a monster with 150 mph winds, ripped off roofs, snapped trees and shut down power as it raked the Grenadines and other islands in the southeastern Caribbean on Monday. At least one fatality was reported in Union Island and the Category 4 storm’s death toll could grow.
When lifeguards arrive for work at the Halifax Regional Municipality's 19 supervised beaches, there's a common sight they encounter."There can be quite a lot of bird waste on the beach," said Elizabeth Montgomery, a water resources specialist with the city's environment and climate change team.This waste can enter the water, contaminating it with E. coli bacteria, and contribute to closures.Montgomery said there are multiple reasons why E. coli can get in the water, but the city is trying differ
At least three people are reported to have died in the hurricane so far.
“To date, park staff have been unable to locate the calf,” the National Park Service announced on its website Friday.