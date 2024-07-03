Hurricane Beryl headed toward Jamaica (July 3 update)
Meteorologist Ava Marie shows how the storm surge and direct winds over 145 mph from Hurricane Beryl are headed toward Jamaica.
Hurricane Beryl has continued to grow in intensity, becoming a Category 5 hurricane on Monday night.
ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm heading toward Jamaica after earlier crossing islands in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least six people.
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Hurricane Beryl strengthened to Category 5 status late Monday after it ripped doors, windows and roofs off homes across the southeastern Caribbean with devastating winds and storm surge fueled by the Atlantic's record warmth.
Hurricane Beryl was expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surges to the Windward Islands on Monday.
STORY: :: Hurricane Beryl causes 'massive destruction' in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Prime Minister says:: July 1, 2024:: Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines :: Ralph Gonsalves via Facebook:: CSU/CIRA & NOAA:: European Union Copernicus Sentinel-2 Imagery / Pierre Markuse:: Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister, St. Vincent and the Grenadines:: "Hurricane Beryl, dangerous, devastating, hurricane has come and gone and it has left in its wake immense destruction. Pain, suffering across our nation at this hour.:: "Union Island has been devastated. The reports that I have received indicate that 90% of the houses have been severely damaged or destroyed.":: "And sadly, it has been reported, we do not yet know all the details, that one person died and there may well be more fatalities. We are not yet sure." Hurricane Beryl strengthened on Monday into a "potentially catastrophic" category 5 storm as it moved across the eastern Caribbean, putting Jamaica near its path after downing power lines and flooding streets elsewhere.Beryl brings an unusually fierce and early start to this year's Atlantic hurricane season, with scientists saying climate change probably contributed to the rapid pace of its formation as global warming has boosted North Atlantic temperatures.
Hurricane Beryl has broken records as the earliest Category 4 and Category 5 storm
Beryl, a high-end Category 4 hurricane, continues to produce catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge on the Grenadine Islands, Carriacou Island and Grenada.
Hurricane Beryl, a monster with 150 mph winds, ripped off roofs, snapped trees and shut down power as it raked the Grenadines and other islands in the southeastern Caribbean on Monday. At least one fatality was reported in Union Island and the Category 4 storm’s death toll could grow.
Beryl, now a Category 4 hurricane, continues to barrel through the Caribbean Sea with 265 km/h winds.
It’s too early to assess Beryl’s toll but the early reports suggested widespread flooding and damage.
Hurricane Beryl has been upgraded to a “potentially catastrophic” Category 5 storm as it rolls through the southeastern Caribbean on a path that some models project may see it eventually make landfall in Texas.It’s a bad omen for what’s already expected to be a more active than usual hurricane season, which some forecasts estimate may go down as the busiest ever thanks to abnormally high ocean temperatures in the Atlantic.If Beryl were to strike the Lonestar State, models say it’d likely do so S
Hurricane Beryl, a Category 4 storm, made landfall in the Caribbean on Monday, fueled by the record warm waters.View on euronews