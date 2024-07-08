Hurricane Beryl hits Texas as a Category 1 storm
Hurricane Beryl slammed Texas on Monday morning as it made landfall in the state as a Category 1 storm.
Canada's longest river is at historically low levels, stranding communities that rely on it for essential goods and alarming First Nations along its banks who have never known the mighty Mackenzie to be so shallow.
As the temperature climbed to a record 128 degrees in Death Valley National Park, a group of motorcyclists was sickened by the heat, and one died.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A long-running heat wave that has already shattered previous records across the U.S. persisted on Sunday, baking parts of the West with dangerous temperatures that caused the death of a motorcyclist in Death Valley and held the East in its hot and humid grip.
Beryl will be making it's landfall across Texas Monday morning. As it loses energy inland, we could see some of its remnants reach southern Ontario by Wednesday. Heavy rainfall from the tropical moisture will be the main impact. The Weather Network's Melinda Singh has the full forecast.
Vanessa Leegstra is still recovering after a bear attack in Haines Junction, Yukon on June 30. Speaking from hospital, she said she's still in a lot of pain. Leegstra was on a run with her dog near the Pine Lake campground at around 10 p.m. that day when she spotted a group of bears. "I was trying to give them space before my dog noticed, but she either saw or smelt them... and she took off towards them," she said. Leegstra's dog was leashed, but upon seeing the bears it broke free and chased aw
The Ontario government has ordered three conservation authorities in the eastern part of the province to suspend plans for updated wetlands mapping after some landowners complained the process caught them by surprise. One of the conservation authorities had appeared to cite new provincial regulations as an impetus for the project. But in an emailed statement to CBC last week, Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources said mapping updates were never the intention of the regulatory changes. The prov
VANCOUVER — A heat wave has settled in, bringing scorching temperatures across more than 40 regions in British Columbia.
A stretch of the Texas coast is now under a hurricane warning as Beryl is expected to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico
Folks across B.C. are feeling the heat as temperatures have rapidly climbed to high levels, and will stay that way into this week
Southern Ontario and Quebec could feel the lingering impacts of Beryl this week after the record-breaking storm makes its final landfall.
From High Level to Fort McMurray to Edmonton, heat warnings are in effect for nearly all of Alberta.Temperatures in northern Alberta are expected to climb to between 30 and 35 C and will persist until at least midweek, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. In Calgary, where Stampede is underway, attendees face temperatures in the low 30s.Rob Griffith, lead metrologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada, says the heat in western Canada is due to a system of high pressure, mixe
STORY: :: July 6, 2024::Stranded tourists flock to Cancun airportafter Hurricane Beryl causes flight cancellations::Fabiana, Tourist from Florida"It was a little hard. We had to change our flights two times, but it was okay, it wasn't that bad."::Lynn Hayes, Tourist from Kansas"Friday was obviously scary. Thursday night, scary. But the hotel did an amazing job of preparing the hotel and the guests for whatever was to come and kept us fed and kept us safe. And it was great. We commend them."::Cancun, MexicoTravelers crowded in front of airline check-in counters to try and get flights after more than 300 flights were canceled, waiting in long lines as the airport slowly returned to operational mode on Saturday.Beryl weakened to a tropical storm as it passed over Mexico's top beach destinations on Friday (July 5), bringing strong winds and heavy rain but without doing major damage, after forging a deadly trail of destruction across the Caribbean.Mexico's civil protection agency said on Friday, there were zero reports of casualties as a result of the storm.
VICTORIA — A killer whale calf whose struggle for survival captured international headlines when she became trapped in a Vancouver Island tidal lagoon earlier this year only to escape on her own has likely been spotted swimming further south along British Columbia's coast.
Downtown Calgary's Stampede Park is packed with Stetson-wearing festival goers this weekend, in spite of an Environment Canada heat warning. More than 161,000 people jammed into the grounds for the Stampede's opening day – just short of 2023's best-ever opening day attendance of 164,939.Stampede CEO Joel Cowley said about 340,000 people showed up over the first two days, putting the festival about two thousand admissions behind last year's record-setting pace. "Our concerts are toward the end of
The air pressure level required for a payout wasn't reached, despite the catastrophic storm.
The extreme heat in British Columbia is causing significant concern for wildfires. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network discusses the current conditions and potential fire risks.
VANCOUVER — More than two dozen regions in British Columbia are under warnings as a heat wave expected to push temperatures into the low 40s in the coming days settles over much of the province.
Swathes of India, Nepal, and Bangladesh have been inundated in recent days, killing scores of people.
The rapidly accelerating complex of landslides in Rancho Palos Verdes has created an unforeseen outcome: a new coastline as the seafloor is pushed upward.