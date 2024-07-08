Hurricane Beryl hits Texas: Mass flooding and chaos in storm landfall

KameraOne

Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Houston, Texas, as a Category 1 storm early Monday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. The storm traveled from Africa through the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico, causing mass flooding. The impact of Beryl was felt across the city, with significant effects from Sugar Land to Galveston and the Galleria area.

Latest Stories

  • 'Nobody has these stories': Canada's longest river at record low levels

    Canada's longest river is at historically low levels, stranding communities that rely on it for essential goods and alarming First Nations along its banks who have never known the mighty Mackenzie to be so shallow.

  • Motorcycle tour of Death Valley turns fatal as thermometer cracks 128 degrees

    As the temperature climbed to a record 128 degrees in Death Valley National Park, a group of motorcyclists was sickened by the heat, and one died.

  • More than 10,000 passengers hit by flight cancellations

    Affected passengers are unlikely to be eligible for compensation as the disruption is deemed to be out of airlines’ control.

  • Remnants of Beryl may make an appearance in Canada

    Could the remnants of Beryl make an appearance in Canada? Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network investigates the possibility and its potential impacts.

  • Beryl's lingering impacts to reach southern Ontario and Quebec this week

    Southern Ontario and Quebec could feel the lingering impacts of Beryl this week after the record-breaking storm makes its final landfall.

  • One of the worst invasive species threatens WA waters. Here’s what to do if you see it

    There’s a hotline that beachgoers can call if they find one of the creatures.

  • Province orders conservation authorities to drop wetlands mapping plans

    The Ontario government has ordered three conservation authorities in the eastern part of the province to suspend plans for updated wetlands mapping after some landowners complained the process caught them by surprise. One of the conservation authorities had appeared to cite new provincial regulations as an impetus for the project. But in an emailed statement to CBC last week, Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources said mapping updates were never the intention of the regulatory changes. The prov

  • Death Valley sets a new daily record with a searing 128 degrees as West Coast heat wave drags on

    Extremely dangerous heat is dragging on in the West along with heat and humidity in the eastern US.

  • 'Unbelievable I survived': Yukon woman attacked by bear speaks out

    Vanessa Leegstra is still recovering after a bear attack in Haines Junction, Yukon on June 30. Speaking from hospital, she said she's still in a lot of pain. Leegstra was on a run with her dog near the Pine Lake campground at around 10 p.m. that day when she spotted a group of bears. "I was trying to give them space before my dog noticed, but she either saw or smelt them... and she took off towards them," she said. Leegstra's dog was leashed, but upon seeing the bears it broke free and chased aw

  • Heat warnings expand in British Columbia as heat wave intensifies

    VANCOUVER — A heat wave has settled in, bringing scorching temperatures across more than 40 regions in British Columbia.

  • Heat records tumble in B.C. as forecast brings new wildfire concerns

    VANCOUVER — It was so hot on Sunday in Cache Creek, B.C., that only a "big, cold shower" could bring relief, Chandrika Dasi said.

  • Long-duration heat event ramps up in B.C. with hotter temperatures

    Folks across B.C. are feeling the heat as temperatures have rapidly climbed to high levels, and will stay that way into this week

  • Hurricane warnings issued as Beryl swirls toward Texas

    A stretch of the Texas coast is now under a hurricane warning as Beryl is expected to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico

  • Extreme heat becoming the usual for summer in Western Canada

    The potentially dangerous heatwave in Western Canada is only going to get worse in the coming days with Environment Canada issuing more warnings on Sunday evening. And with heat there is often fire. Dan Spector has more on the weather picture which is especially bad south of the border.

  • After death of beloved bear in B.C., experts look for lessons

    In the spring of 2023, a Parks Canada team strung electric fence along a section of the Trans Canada Highway from Lake Louise to the boundary between B.C. and Alberta.It was part of an attempt to help keep animals including a beloved white grizzly bear named Nakoda away from the dangers of the road.But tragedy struck last month when Nakoda's two cubs were struck and killed by a vehicle, followed by their mother, killed in a second collision about 12 hours later.The deaths in British Columbia's Y

  • Where are Beryl's remnants headed next? Flooding rain; tornadoes possible

    By Tuesday, Beryl should weaken from a tropical storm to a tropical depression as it moves over east Texas and into Arkansas and Missouri.

  • Heat warning not keeping people away from first weekend of Stampede

    Downtown Calgary's Stampede Park is packed with Stetson-wearing festival goers this weekend, in spite of an Environment Canada heat warning. More than 161,000 people jammed into the grounds for the Stampede's opening day – just short of 2023's best-ever opening day attendance of 164,939.Stampede CEO Joel Cowley said about 340,000 people showed up over the first two days, putting the festival about two thousand admissions behind last year's record-setting pace. "Our concerts are toward the end of

  • Tourists stranded by storm Beryl pack Cancun airport

    STORY: :: July 6, 2024::Stranded tourists flock to Cancun airportafter Hurricane Beryl causes flight cancellations::Fabiana, Tourist from Florida"It was a little hard. We had to change our flights two times, but it was okay, it wasn't that bad."::Lynn Hayes, Tourist from Kansas"Friday was obviously scary. Thursday night, scary. But the hotel did an amazing job of preparing the hotel and the guests for whatever was to come and kept us fed and kept us safe. And it was great. We commend them."::Cancun, MexicoTravelers crowded in front of airline check-in counters to try and get flights after more than 300 flights were canceled, waiting in long lines as the airport slowly returned to operational mode on Saturday.Beryl weakened to a tropical storm as it passed over Mexico's top beach destinations on Friday (July 5), bringing strong winds and heavy rain but without doing major damage, after forging a deadly trail of destruction across the Caribbean.Mexico's civil protection agency said on Friday, there were zero reports of casualties as a result of the storm.

  • Why hurricane-stricken Jamaica can't tap into $150 million of natural-disaster insurance

    The air pressure level required for a payout wasn't reached, despite the catastrophic storm.

  • Extreme heat in B.C. causes concern for wildfires

    The extreme heat in British Columbia is causing significant concern for wildfires. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network discusses the current conditions and potential fire risks.