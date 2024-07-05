Hurricane Beryl Nears Landfall in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula

Storyful

The northern part of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico started to feel the effects of Hurricane Beryl on Friday, July 5, as it near landfall after sweeping through the Caribbean.

Footage here was recorded by local Alexis Aldan, who said he was on the island of Cozumel in Quintana Roo.

The governor of Quintana Roo, Maria Lezama, issued a red warning for “Maximum Danger”, as shelters were receiving evacuated residents.

Torrential rain and wind gusts of up to 140 mph were expected through Friday. Credit: Alexis Aldan via Storyful

Latest Stories

