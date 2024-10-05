Before a hurricane brings more rain, South Florida will see flooding in next few days

South Florida could see serious flooding over the next few days, even before what will be Hurricane Milton crosses the state on Wednesday, and local governments are getting ready.

Its precise path is unclear, but Milton is expected dump more water on a region already soaked by unrelated rain. Although several areas were already getting doused on Saturday — resulting in several flood advisories for Miami-Dade and Broward — the bulk of the rain is expected Sunday through Wednesday. A flood watch was issued for Miami-Dade, Broward and mainland Monroe Counties, among others, from Saturday through Thursday.

Shawn Bhatti, a meteorologist Miami office of the National Weather Service, said South Florida can expect about 5 to 7 inches of rain in that window, but he “couldn’t rule out” the possibility that some small pockets could see 10 or more inches.

Generally, that much rain leads to street flooding in low-lying South Florida, but it probably won’t rise to the occasion of widespread home flooding, like we saw earlier this year, he said.

“There will be widespread rainfall that will be heavy at times, there will be a few neighborhoods that could be flooded,” Bhatti said. “I wouldn’t rule out a few homes flooding.”

He warned residents to prepare for localized or even flash flooding, especially in neighborhoods and roadways that flood regularly.

Read more: More flooding ahead as forecast calls for Milton to hit Florida as a Cat 2 hurricane

Then Milton will pass over Florida on Wednesday. It’s not yet clear where, exactly, the future Hurricane Milton will cross the state. Its path determines how much extra rain South Florida could see. A faster, northern track headed northeast across the state could sprinkle a few more inches on Miami-Dade and Broward. But a slower storm that comes across more south, near Naples, could bring even more rain.

Speed is also a factor, Bhatti said.

“The forecast is pretty consistent on this thing moving through pretty quickly,” he said. “If it’s a little bit slow it could add on to the rainfall.”

Fort Lauderdale gave out sandbags to residents on Saturday and has self-serve sand stations available every day. The city also placed temporary stormwater pumps and vactor trucks — vehicles that suck excess water off streets — throughout the city to prepare.

North Miami Beach also opened a sandbag distribution on Saturday afternoon.

Sandbag details:

Fort Lauderdale

Self-serve sandbags are available daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Locations:

Floyd Hull Stadium (2800 SW 8th Ave)

Mills Pond Park (2201 NW 9th Ave)

Bring your own sandbags and shovels for self-service during these hours.

Residents must show ID to collect up to 5 sandbags per vehicle.

North Miami Beach

Saturday, October 5 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

1965 NE 151st Street, North Miami Beach

Residents must show ID to collect up to 4 sandbags per household.