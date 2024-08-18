Hurricane could batter UK with wet weather and heavy winds

Hurricane Ernesto is set to disrupt the British summer as the remnants of the storm are expected to usher in wet weather across the country.

However, the UK will enjoy a few more days of warm weather and sunny spells before the unsettled conditions arrive.

The Met Office forecasts a dry start to the week, after which the effects of Hurricane Ernesto will begin to be felt. The storm earlier left hundreds of thousands of people in Puerto Rico without power or water.

The category 2 hurricane made landfall on Bermuda yesterday, battering the island with powerful winds of up to 85mph and potentially dangerous flooding.

In Britain, most areas will experience warm sunny spells today, with temperatures reaching 24C in London. The North will see cloudier conditions with occasional showers.

Tomorrow will be dry before rain spreads in from the west and pushes east on Tuesday. And on Thursday we'll start to see "the remnants of ex- Hurricane Ernesto coming," said Met Office spokeswoman Andrea Bishop.

"At the moment, we can't pick out broad detail so there's low confidence in what effect this will have on the weather," she said.

The Met Office predicts conditions will become more settled towards the end of the month again, with any wetter weather confined to northern and western areas. Temperatures are expected to be close to average for this time of year.

Britain faces the worst August Bank Holiday travel meltdown for years next weekend, with more than 15 million cars clogging roads and a shutdown of major rail lines.

More than 3,000 roadworks, mainly by councils and utility firms, will frustrate drivers, RAC data showed.

RAC spokesman Simon Williams said: "It's the last chance for people to enjoy a long weekend this summer, so congestion will increase from Friday on trunk routes and near coasts.

"The extra day off will encourage many more people to travel over next weekend.

"Motorists should allow extra time for journeys," he warned.

On the trains, passengers face big delays with 440 engineering projects costing £84million closing some lines.

Revellers heading to the Notting Hill Carnival and music festivals will be hit.