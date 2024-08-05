Hurricane Debby update plus New Orleans heat
Hurricane Debby has officially made landfall in Florida. There is also a heat advisory in effect for Southeast Louisiana with heat index values all the way up to 112.
VICTORIA — British Columbia's emergency management ministry says water is expected to start moving over the top of the massive landslide site currently blocking the Chilcotin River within hours.
Some of the thunderstorms on Saturday produced significant winds, with reports of damage in multiple Alberta locales, and hail up to golf ball-sized.
A record-breaking heat wave unfolding at what should be the coldest time in Earth’s coldest place has scientists concerned about what it could mean for the future health of the Antarctic continent, and the consequences it could inflict for millions of people across the globe.
VICTORIA — Two out-of-control wildfires in British Columbia's southern Interior have forced officials to issue evacuation orders for people at almost 100 properties.
In the Caribou region of B.C. — about 600km northeast of Vancouver — there are hopes tonight that a serious flooding disaster may be averted. On Tuesday night, a giant landslide came down, blocking the Chilcotin River. That river flows into the much larger Fraser River and when the blockage gives way, a rush of water could ensue. Catherine Urquhart has the latest.
It uses state-of-the-art models to estimate the shutdown could happen between 2037 and 2064, and that it’s more likely than not to collapse by 2050.
VANCOUVER — Worst-case scenario modelling of the potential impacts of an over-the-top water breach of a massive landslide blocking British Columbia's Chilcotin River points to reduced flood threats downstream, Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said Saturday.
The storm will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the southeastern U.S. into early next week
Florida residents are preparing for what is expected to be the first named storm of the year to come ashore.
Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions across Alberta during the day Monday and into the nighttime hours
CHICAGO — David Keith was a graduate student in 1991 when a volcano erupted in the Philippines, sending a cloud of ash toward the edge of space. Seventeen million tons of sulfur dioxide released from Mount Pinatubo spread across the stratosphere, reflecting some of the sun’s energy away from Earth. The result was a drop in average temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere by roughly one degree Fahrenheit in the year that followed. Today, Keith cites that event as validation of an idea that has bec
Catastrophic flooding is possible over the next 5 days as the system is forecast to stall off the South Eastern U.S.
"No notes," one user commented on a viral video of the animal, named Kova, diving in her exhibit
EDMONTON — Bus tours for evacuees from Jasper, Alta., to allow those whose homes were damaged or destroyed by a wildfire to see the devastation first-hand will begin on Sunday.
A muggy air mass is fueling an increased risk of storms in eastern Ontario and Quebec. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network details how the sticky, warm air is contributing to storm development, with potential impacts including heavy rain and gusty winds.
Tropical Depression Four looks to strengthen this weekend.
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Debby
Tracking Debby: County-by-county power outages across South Florida
Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties in Nova Scotia on Sunday.As of 5:45 p.m., warnings were in place for Colchester, Hants and Pictou counties. A cluster of thunderstorms was moving eastward across the province, the agency said.Rainfall rates of over 25 millimetres per hour or higher and total rainfall amounts of up to 70 millimetres, were possible, the warnings said.The agency said heavy downpours can trigger flash floods and water pooling on roads. It wa
