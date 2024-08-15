Hurricane Ernesto 11pm Advisory

Latest Stories
Tropical Storm Ernesto forms in the Atlantic, closely eyeing Canadian impact
Ernesto has officially become the fifth tropical storm of the Atlantic season, and it is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this week. Will there be impacts to Atlantic Canada? Here's what we're watching
- The Weather Network - Video
Tropical Storm Ernesto has formed in the Atlantic; Could it reach Canada?
Tropical Storm Ernesto forms in the Atlantic basin, impacting the Caribbean. Ernesto could potentially strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days, with a potential impact on Atlantic Canada. The Weather Network's meteorologist, Laura Power, has the details.
- The Weather Network - Video
Thunderstorms booming across parts of the Prairies to bring risk of heavy rain
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on the storm risk for Wednesday and Thursday.
- The Weather Network
Disruptive rain and storms return for a déjà vu summer weekend in Ontario
Tell us if you've heard this one before — rain showers and thunderstorms could disrupt your outdoor weekend plans in southern Ontario this upcoming weekend
- The Canadian Press
Japan's first-ever megaquake advisory brings worry and confusion. What does it mean?
TOKYO (AP) — Japan, one of the most earthquake-prone nations on earth, issued its first-ever “megaquake advisory” last week after a powerful quake struck off the southeastern coast of the southern main island of Kyushu.
- BuzzFeed
Otters Are Like, Super Evil — And 16 Other Unsettling Facts I Recently Learned About Otherwise Cute Animals
Welcome to the jungle, indeed.
- The Weather Network
Chance for storms resurfaces on the Prairies with favourable conditions
The storm threat on the Prairies will shift eastward through Wednesday, and will include the chance of large hail, heavy rain and strong wind gusts
- FTW Outdoors
3-year-old girl sleeping in tent attacked by a black bear
Wildlife officials are attempting to capture a black bear that attacked a 3-year-old girl while she was sleeping in her tent at a private campground near Red Lodge, Montana. The incident occurred around 10 o’clock on Sunday night at Perry’s RV Park and Campground, which was…
- The Weather Network
Perseids and vibrant auroras shine bright across Canada and globally
Vibrant displays of the northern lights were seen across North America and beyond, coinciding with the peak of the Perseid meteor showers on August 11.
- The Canadian Press
Edmunds: The pros and cons of buying a hybrid vehicle or plug-in hybrid
If you’re ready to move on from a purely gasoline-fueled vehicle but you’re not ready to go fully electric, you have two choices. You can get a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid vehicle. But which one is best? The experts at Edmunds will help you decide.
- BBC
Two polar bears kill Canadian worker in rare attack
The person who was killed worked at a remote radar site in Canada's Arctic region.
- CBC
Unexpected shark species are moving into Salish Sea: researchers
A team of researchers in Washington state were surprised after they recently caught a young broadnose sevengill shark in Puget Sound — a species that normally gives birth further south.According to B.C. shark expert Meaghen McCord, a live juvenile has never been captured and recorded in that area before. It comes after the first scientific recording of the species in South Puget Sound, a series of narrow inlets in the Salish Sea off Olympia, Wash., about two years ago."Sharks only move for a ver
- Hilton Head Island Packet
Ernesto departed Guadeloupe and moved toward the Caribbean Sea
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Ernesto
- Canadian Press Videos
UK zoo's same-sex flamingo pair caring for newborn chick
A same-sex Chilean flamingo pair were caring for a newborn chick on Tuesday, one of several flamingo chicks that hatched at a British zoo. The chicks are the result of a successful breeding programme at Paignton Zoo, in Devon, aimed at conserving the declining species and are the first to be welcomed at the zoo since 2018.
- Associated Press
Banksy London Zoo mural offers clue to why wild animals have been appearing all over city
Workers arriving at the London Zoo early Tuesday were surprised to discover an unexpected exhibit that suggested the animals were being set free. A mural by elusive street artist Banksy showed a gorilla holding up the entrance gate as birds took flight and a sea lion waddled away. The painting may explain why Bansky-created creatures — from a mountain goat perched on a building buttress to piranhas circling a police guard post to a rhinoceros mounting a car — have been showing up in the most unlikely places around London for nine straight days.
- CBC
Be ready, Quebec. More heavy rain could be coming says Environment Canada
Montreal and other parts of southern Quebec may be in for another round of heavy rain Wednesday evening. The Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) forecast calls for isolated thunderstorms beginning in the late afternoon and lasting into the evening for much of southern Quebec including the Montreal area.The agency issued a special weather statement advising that thunderstorms could bring heavy rainfall and exacerbate flooding damage caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby.Last Fri
- CBC
Waterspout watch in effect around P.E.I. as well as east of N.B. and north of N.S.
Environment Canada has included a waterspout watch in its marine forecast for the waters around Prince Edward Island — specifically, east of New Brunswick and north of Nova Scotia.Waterspout watches are issued when cool air moves over relatively warm water."That combination is certainly in place right now," said CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon."Sea surface temperatures in the southern Gulf are near 20 C, and with colder than normal temperatures in place in our atmosphere aloft."The watch is offic
- Hilton Head Island Packet
Debby shuttered Hunting Island’s beloved campground. Here’s when it will reopen.
State park officials reopened the beach to the public Saturday after being closed for four days, but the campground remains off-limits.
- The Canadian Press
A strengthening Ernesto is poised to become a hurricane after brushing past Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Ernesto was poised to become a hurricane shortly after brushing past Puerto Rico late Tuesday as officials closed schools, opened shelters and moved dozens of the U.S. territory's endangered parrots into hurricane-proof rooms.
- LA Times
Dangerous L.A. fault system rivaling the San Andreas tied to recent earthquakes
Monday's magnitude 4.4 quake that rattled Southern California is believed to have struck on a well-known and dangerous fault system known as the Puente Hills thrust fault system.