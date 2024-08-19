Hurricane Ernesto races away from US, Canada
Hurricane Ernesto continues to push to the northeast. Currently, it has winds of over 90 mph.
Saturday, August 17, 2024, goes down in the history books as the wettest day at Pearson International Airport. The storm also spawned a tornado that destroyed a Home Hardware and prompted rescues in Canada's most populated region.
Several cars were stuck in floodwater in Toronto Saturday as heavy rain floods roads in the GTA. Environment Canada issued a severe rainfall warning and severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto Saturday afternoon. Roads are closed across the city, particularly in Mississauga. Between 100 to 300 mm of rain is expected, Environment Canada said. Rainfall could reach up to 50 mm in an hour and will continue into Sunday. Thunderstorms may produce 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel-sized hail, the weather age
Ernesto has regained Category 1 hurricane strength with 75 mph sustained winds Sunday as it headed toward Atlantic Canada, following its thrashing of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, where it left hundreds of thousands of people without power.
Karsten Borner, who was captain of a boat that was out in the same storm off Palermo, Sicily, that capsized a luxury yacht, describes the violent weather and its aftermath.
Ernesto continued to gather strength late Sunday after regaining hurricane status, according to forecasters who warn it is setting it sights on Canada after striking Bermuda as a Category 1 storm.
Folks across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba will need to pay close attention to the weather Sunday, with a severe storm threat that includes a tornado chance for some locales in all three provinces
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake on Sunday morning struck off Russia's east coast that sparked a volcano with a column of ash miles into the air, according to state-run TASS.
As non-stop rain poured over Southern Quebec on Aug. 9, James Murchison and his wife made their way into Montreal from Ottawa on Highway 40. They'd given themselves four hours to do so, despite the trip normally taking two. Murchison had planned drinks with friends in the city around 8:30 p.m. and the couple was staying at his in-laws to attend a wedding over the weekend. When they hit Kirkland on the western edge of Montreal island, traffic suddenly slowed. Water began to rise around them until
The weekend could conclude with another round of severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall across parts of southern Ontario, so make sure you stay weather-aware and be alert
HOLEY LAND WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA, Fla. (AP) — It's after midnight when the windshield fogs up on Thomas Aycock's F-250 pickup truck. He flashes a low smile as he slowly maneuvers through the sawgrass, down dirt roads deep in the Florida Everglades.
Hurricane Ernesto continues to churn in the Atlantic basin with impacts to the Atlantic provinces late Sunday night. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Ernesto weakened into a tropical storm late Saturday as it moved away from Bermuda over open waters of the Atlantic after crossing over the tiny British territory early in the day with heavy rains and strong winds.
A Canadian man was killed and six people are missing after a 56-metre luxury yacht was struck by an unexpectedly violent storm and sank off the Sicilian capital, Palermo, the Italian Coast Guard says.
Some residents of a Kensington Market building in Toronto are still out of their homes after a roof collapse caused the city to demolish part of the structure. Some adjacent tenants weren’t able to return either because the power was still cut off. Sean O’Shea reports.
Extreme weather in parts of Canada is causing flooding and power outages in several areas, including Toronto, Mississauga, and North Dumfries Township.
Loni Klettl was tired when she returned to Hinton, Alta., Friday afternoon, as the adrenaline wore off and reality set in.She was among the wildfire evacuees allowed back into Jasper, Alta., to view the townsite after a monster wildfire destroyed one-third of the town more than three weeks ago.Klettle, a former Olympic alpine skier, mentally prepared herself by pretending the journey was a ski race. In town, she biked through every accessible area, concentrating on just pushing her pedals."It fe
Stay alert for a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms across southwestern British Columbia
Temperatures will sink below-seasonal across southern Ontario on Tuesday